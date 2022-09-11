Methodist to offer drive-thru flu shots

Three drive-thru flu vaccine clinics will be offered at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza, 808 East Pierce St.:

Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Oct.13, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to noon

The process of receiving the vaccine takes only a few minutes.

Patients are encouraged to call ahead for an appointment — 402-354-CARE. At that time, their insurance information will be collected.

At the time of their appointment, patients will have their IDs checked and receive the flu vaccine from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The clinic will bill the patient’s insurance, and self-pay patients will be billed by mail. No payment will be accepted at the clinic.

“The health of our communities is our top priority, and we’re constantly working to remove barriers to care for our patients,” said Michael Ortmeier, senior director of clinic operations for Methodist Physicians Clinic. “Methodist’s drive-thru option for the annual flu vaccine has been very well received in the past, and we want to continue providing easy access to this vaccine. Our drive-thru option is intended to be a safer, faster alternative than traditional appointments to get such vaccines.”

Staff members also can administer a vaccination inside the clinic, if necessary.