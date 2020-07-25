Metro area law firm expects to see uptick in cases in wake of stem-cell therapy lawsuit

At the same time, the attorneys at Watson & Carroll, P.C., L.L.O., said they expect to see an uptick in filings in the aftermath of the lawsuits filed by the attorneys general.

The clients who have sought help from Watson & Carroll, P.C., L.L.O. so far have not only lost money at the hands of the stem cell clinic, they have been severely wounded by the stem cell treatments they received in the hopes of improving their health. “The FDA has approved stem cells derived from umbilical cord blood for use in treating myeloblastic and other hematopoietic or disorders associated with blood. The FDA has not approved stem cells for anti-aging or to repair cartilage in joints or to prevent other health issues,” said Watson & Carroll President John F. Carroll, JD, RN.

One Watson & Carroll client, for example, is dealing with the result of severe and painful infections that required surgery after receiving stem cell injections into his knees. The damage has resulted in one doctor cautioning against a much needed knee replacement. Watson & Carroll is helping that client seek a second opinion.