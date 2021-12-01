More younger adults hospitalized as area sees virus uptick

“We are seeing 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds coming to the ICU with COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Plambeck, director of critical care for CHI Health. “None of these younger patients think they’re going to get sick from COVID.”

When they do, they often have a spouse and children who are affected by their illness, Plambeck said.

“The sad thing is, it didn’t have to be that way,” he said. “They could have been vaccinated instead of being in the hospital dying on a ventilator.”

The high number of COVID-19 patients is straining the healthcare system, said Dr. Adam Wells, ICU medical director, Nebraska Methodist Hospital.

“Every single person in our ICU is a COVID patient,” he said. “If you need an ICU bed for any other reason, we’re going to have trouble accommodating you. We’ve had to open up additional beds for ICU patients who have COVID.”

Besides the physical toll of trying to care for more ICU patients, the illness takes an emotional toll on healthcare workers -- and on patients’ families, Wells said.

About half of the patients put on ventilators with COVID-19 die, said Dr. Brian Boer, section chief of critical care medicine at Nebraska Medicine. That’s after several weeks in the hospital.