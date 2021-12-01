More younger adults hospitalized as area sees virus uptick

An increasing number of people are being hospitalized with COVID-19, and a growing portion of them are younger adults, experts said Wednesday.
During a Zoom session with media representatives, health officials and metro-area physicians shared concerns about what they are seeing in area hospitals.
Nebraska recently hit its highest level of hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients this year, said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“This week, we are at the highest level of COVID patients in the hospital,” he said. “We’re seeing a trend now of increasing patients in the hospital, in the ICU and on ventilators.”
Iowa was at its peak for this year on Wednesday. According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, the state had 721 people hospitalized with COVID-19 -- more than the previous peak of 638 in September. Of those, 172 were in intensive care, and 91 were on ventilators.
“It looks like the U.S. is beginning another surge,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, acting state epidemiologist for Nebraska DHHS. “The surge is among the unvaccinated.”
Nebraskans who are not vaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, he said.
In addition, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a booster for everyone older than 18 at least six months after completing their vaccination.
“We are seeing 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds coming to the ICU with COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Plambeck, director of critical care for CHI Health. “None of these younger patients think they’re going to get sick from COVID.”
When they do, they often have a spouse and children who are affected by their illness, Plambeck said.
“The sad thing is, it didn’t have to be that way,” he said. “They could have been vaccinated instead of being in the hospital dying on a ventilator.”
The high number of COVID-19 patients is straining the healthcare system, said Dr. Adam Wells, ICU medical director, Nebraska Methodist Hospital.
“Every single person in our ICU is a COVID patient,” he said. “If you need an ICU bed for any other reason, we’re going to have trouble accommodating you. We’ve had to open up additional beds for ICU patients who have COVID.”
Besides the physical toll of trying to care for more ICU patients, the illness takes an emotional toll on healthcare workers -- and on patients’ families, Wells said.
About half of the patients put on ventilators with COVID-19 die, said Dr. Brian Boer, section chief of critical care medicine at Nebraska Medicine. That’s after several weeks in the hospital.
“It’s really kind of crushing our health system,” he said. “Our ability to take on these cases is running out. We’re so strapped, we really don’t take people from outside our system.”
And, ultimately, it’s people that are in limited supply, said Wells.
“We can take beds and make them ICU beds, but what we can’t create is nurses, respiratory therapists -- all the staff needed to take care of that person,” he said.
The result is that patients who need to transfer in -- perhaps from a small rural hospital -- have to be turned away, Wells said.
Hospitals are not in the same position they were when COVID-19 cases spiked a year ago, Anthone said.
“Last November, we were all in,” he said. “We were putting off elective surgeries” to focus on COVID patients.
Said Donahue, “We’re having more young people in the hospital now. We’re having fewer older people, because their vaccination rate is higher.”
The pandemic hasn’t gone away, but hospitals need to be able to serve patients who have other kinds of health issues, too, Anthone said.