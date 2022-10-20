 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mukherjee receives Hero Award from Iowa Hospital Association

Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, MD — a pulmonologist with Methodist Physicians Clinic and the medical director of the Critical Care Unit at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital — has been honored with an Iowa Hospital Association’s Hospital Hero award for demonstrating exceptional commitment to care and service.

Sumit Mukherjee, MD, has been honored with an Iowa Hospital Association’s Hospital Hero award for demonstrating exceptional commitment to care and service.

Dr. Mukherjee — a pulmonologist with Methodist Physicians Clinic and the medical director of the Critical Care Unit at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital — was one of 12 employees of Iowa hospitals to receive the 2022 recognition.

Since 2007, the Hospital Heroes program has celebrated employees who have acted courageously in a crisis or who have selflessly served their hospitals and communities throughout their careers. Hospital Heroes are nominated by their peers — more than 30 nominations were submitted this year — and award recipients are selected by other state hospital associations. Hospital Heroes are recognized during the Iowa Hospital Association’s annual meeting in October.

Dr. Mukherjee was recognized for his leadership and patient care at Jennie Edmundson as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, straining the hospital and community.

“Throughout the uncertainty of the pandemic, Dr. Mukherjee was a beacon of hope to countless patients, families, staff, as well as our community and critical-access partners,” said David Burd, president and CEO of Jennie Edmundson. “As medical director of the hospital’s Critical Care Unit, Dr. Mukherjee instantly became one of our most important front-line staff members during the fight against COVID-19. He handled this responsibility more professionally and more humbly than one could ask. Although the stress of the pandemic pushed many to their limits, Dr. Mukherjee never let this affect the care and attention he provided patients and their families. One patient in particular, who spent two months in the hospital fighting for his life, said it best: 'I have never received care like this from anyone. Doctor Mukherjee is my hero.'"

Kyle Kreger, MSN, RN, who manages the Critical Care Unit, worked alongside Dr. Mukherjee and saw firsthand the characteristics that made him deserving of the Hospital Hero award.

“To this day, we still have COVID patients from years ago who stop by the hospital just to say thank you and shake Dr. Mukherjee’s hand,” Kreger wrote in his nomination letter. “That provides everything you need to know about Dr. Mukherjee — not just the care he provides, but the type of person he is. Our hospital is tremendously lucky to have him as a physician in our facility. Because of his leadership, we were successful during COVID despite immense losses. Dr. Mukherjee is without a doubt one of best providers you’ll ever meet, and those who get to work with him are honored that he’s in their corner.”

The Iowa Hospital Association is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government and consumer audiences. Over 115 community hospitals are association members.

