National Drug Take Back Day coming this month

Unused prescription drugs and expired over-the-counter medications have a way of accumulating.

The annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a good opportunity to unload those. It provides a safe, convenient and anonymous way to dispose of unused medications.

In Council Bluffs, this year’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Walgreens at 535 E. Broadway. The drop-off site will be on the west side of the store next to the drive-thru lane.

Council Bluffs Operation Medicine Cabinet is sponsored, in part, by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Council Bluffs Police Department, Walgreens, the City of Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Recycling Center and Prevention Means Progress.

On National Drug Take Back Day in 2018, the DEA organized 5,839 collection sites and gathered more than 900,000 pounds of prescription medicine nationwide. That’s more than 457 tons of drugs that were diverted from theft, misuse and polluting the environment. Since the first national event in 2010, the DEA has collected almost 11 million pounds.

During Iowa’s 2018 Drug Take Back Day, 88 law enforcement officers, aided by volunteers, worked at 128 drop-off sites throughout the state and collected 10,444 pounds of medications. More than 123,500 pounds of unused drugs have been collected in Iowa since the program started.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.