New look sprouts at CHI Health Mercy Hospital Guild Garden

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The committee touched base with Sherbondy’s Home & Garden Center, which was also involved in creating the Mercy Hospital Healing Garden. Sherbondy’s did the landscaping and donated all the plants for the renovation of the Guild Garden, Barb Lindsley said. The results can be seen in the neatly arranged flowers, freshly mulched flowerbeds and complete lack of weeds.

“There were some trees they removed and some shrubbery along the wall,” McNitt said.

The guild has ordered two granite benches from J.F. Bloom & Co. of Council Bluffs. The benches will be engraved with “Mercy Hospital Guild 2020,” Barb Lindsley said.

Expenses included $15,500 for the floor, $3,300 for the benches and various other items, she said. The money came from the guild’s ongoing fundraising efforts, Lindsley said. These include the hospital gift shop, monthly book sales, craft sales, candy sales and other projects.

“We have fundraisers all year long,” she said.

“Our purpose is to raise money, and it all goes back to the hospital,” Gronstal said, speaking for the guild.

The late Doris and Pete Heineman led the effort to establish the garden back in 1986 and served as its first caretakers, Barb Lindsley said.