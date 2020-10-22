New look sprouts at CHI Health Mercy Hospital Guild Garden

The Mercy Hospital Guild Garden is sporting a new look, thanks to a recent renovation.
The garden, located in a courtyard between the McDermott Center and the hospital, is used mainly by employees and occasionally McDermott patients, said Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care services. It’s separate from the larger Mercy Hospital Healing Garden that is used by patients, visitors and staff.
“This is just a place of respite,” she said. “Maybe you’ll see somebody having lunch or just enjoying some quiet time. We’ve had some employee recognition events in here, as well.”
Members of the Mercy Hospital Guild started talking about sprucing up the garden in October 2019, said Terry Lindsley, one of a team of longtime guild volunteers who worked on the renovation. He credits his wife, Barbara, with being the “prime mover” behind the project.
Besides the Lindsleys, other committee members included Vicki McCallan, Marilyn Protaskey, Marge Barry and Christine Melton.
“Members of the guild board agreed to be on a committee, so we’ve been kind of working on it piece by piece,” Terry Lindsley said.
Work began the last week of August and finished a few weeks later, said Lisa Gronstal, volunteer services manager.
One of the big changes was having the floor redone, Lindsley said. After gathering bids, the committee decided on Lusterstone.
The committee touched base with Sherbondy’s Home & Garden Center, which was also involved in creating the Mercy Hospital Healing Garden. Sherbondy’s did the landscaping and donated all the plants for the renovation of the Guild Garden, Barb Lindsley said. The results can be seen in the neatly arranged flowers, freshly mulched flowerbeds and complete lack of weeds.
“There were some trees they removed and some shrubbery along the wall,” McNitt said.
The guild has ordered two granite benches from J.F. Bloom & Co. of Council Bluffs. The benches will be engraved with “Mercy Hospital Guild 2020,” Barb Lindsley said.
Expenses included $15,500 for the floor, $3,300 for the benches and various other items, she said. The money came from the guild’s ongoing fundraising efforts, Lindsley said. These include the hospital gift shop, monthly book sales, craft sales, candy sales and other projects.
“We have fundraisers all year long,” she said.
“Our purpose is to raise money, and it all goes back to the hospital,” Gronstal said, speaking for the guild.
The late Doris and Pete Heineman led the effort to establish the garden back in 1986 and served as its first caretakers, Barb Lindsley said.
“They would always decorate this for Christmas,” said McCallan. “They always put lights up so the (McDermott patients) could see them.”
The Mercy Hospital Guild will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
