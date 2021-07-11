New women and newborns center keep mothers, babies close to home

The newly opened Women and Newborns Center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital has already proved more than 250 times how it is meeting the needs of mothers and their babies throughout southwest Iowa.

Since opening its doors Dec. 15, more than 250 babies have been born at the state-of-the art facility in Council Bluffs. Of that number, 17 babies who previously would have been transferred to a Methodist facility in Omaha were able to remain in the redesigned Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Jennie Edmundson.

“This new center is making a huge difference for the mothers who come here,” Women and Newborns Director Ashley Nihsen. “Babies who are born late pre-term, from 34 weeks to 36 weeks, on average will spend an extra 10 days in the NICU.”

“For their mothers and families to be with them here at Jennie Edmundson and not have to travel farther is wonderful,” she continued. “We’ve had families who’ve had newborns in special care/NICU that were able to go home, see their other kids and then come back and stay at night with us because we were less than an hour from their home.”