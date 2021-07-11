New women and newborns center keep mothers, babies close to home

The newly opened Women and Newborns Center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital has already proved more than 250 times how it is meeting the needs of mothers and their babies throughout southwest Iowa.
Since opening its doors Dec. 15, more than 250 babies have been born at the state-of-the art facility in Council Bluffs. Of that number, 17 babies who previously would have been transferred to a Methodist facility in Omaha were able to remain in the redesigned Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Jennie Edmundson.
“This new center is making a huge difference for the mothers who come here,” Women and Newborns Director Ashley Nihsen. “Babies who are born late pre-term, from 34 weeks to 36 weeks, on average will spend an extra 10 days in the NICU.”
“For their mothers and families to be with them here at Jennie Edmundson and not have to travel farther is wonderful,” she continued. “We’ve had families who’ve had newborns in special care/NICU that were able to go home, see their other kids and then come back and stay at night with us because we were less than an hour from their home.”
The Anne Elizabeth Nelson Women and Newborn Center features six private delivery rooms, 12 postpartum rooms for mother/child bonding, a caesarean section suite, four Level II NICU bays, expanded space for childbirth education and prenatal breastfeeding education, and a larger waiting room area for family and friends, among other amenities.
Nihsen said the facility provides the medical staff with a better clinical workflow, as well as cardiac monitoring for postoperative Caesarean section patients and central monitoring for newborns in the Level II NICU.
The center also enhances the patient experience with features such as a Safe Place security system for newborns, portable fetal monitoring while patients are in labor, three whirlpool tubs for laboring moms and a conference room for childbirth education.
The facility would not have been possible without the donors who contributed to the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s $1.2 million campaign to remodel and equip the center, said Tara Slevin, vice president and chief philanthropy officer with Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Foundation.
John and Anne Elizabeth Nelson are two of the donors instrumental in the success of the funding campaign. A member of the Jennie Edmundson Hospital board of directors for more than four decades and chairman for 14 years, Joh Nelson’s challenge grant was successfully matched by funds from other donors and helped carry the foundation’s campaign beyond its original goal.
Nelson, chairman of the board of SilverStone Group, was one of the visionaries who established the Iowa West Racing Association in 1984. He helped found the Iowa West Foundation in 1994 to channel part of the earnings into projects to help build the community’s economy and improve the quality of life.
Nelson said he requested — without his wife’s knowledge — to name the center in her honor.
“I didn’t tell her until it was done,” he said, smiling. “If I’d left it up to her, she probably would have vetoed the idea.”
He said he made the request to recognize the significant philanthropic and volunteer work his wife has done.
“We have been married more than 50 years,” he said. “She is not only a generous person to her community, she has been a great mother and a great partner for me. She is a very humble and supportive person.”
Jennie Edmundson Hospital is a special place for the Nelson family. Nelson, his mother and his brother were born at Jennie Edmundson, as well as John and Anne’s three children, John H., Kate and Molly.
“When I initially joined the Board of Directors, we had a mission to build the hospital into a regional medical destination,” Nelson said. “I caught on to that mission and have witnessed the improvements that have made Jennie Edmundson a premier medical facility in the area.”
The Anne Elizabeth Nelson Women and Newborns Center occupies 18,000-square feet on the fifth floor of the hospital. It joins the recently completed Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza to make Jennie Edmundson a center of excellence for women’s health care in southwest Iowa.
Slevin said that in addition to the foundation campaigns, the improvement project represents an investment of more than $10 million in women’s services by the Nebraska Methodist Health System, Methodist Physician Clinics and Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
“We want to offer the safest and best care in the region,” she said. “We have prioritized all facets of women’s health, and this incredible facility is the result.”
In addition to the benefits the new facility offers women, babies and families, Nihsen said the center has been welcomed by the medical personnel who work there.
“The additional space is amazing,” she said. “I have heard many positive comments about having so much more room to actively help our labor patients, to move around the labor room, the hallways and the bathrooms. This allows a more natural approach to our labor management and assists in successful deliveries.”
Nihsen said the serenity of the redesigned facility is also making an impression.
“The unit is so quiet,” she said, “it feels as though there is only one patient on the floor. That is very calming for everyone.”