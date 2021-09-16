 Skip to main content
Nomi Health relocates testing site
Nomi Health relocates testing site

The Nomi Health Council Bluffs COVID-19 testing site has been relocated to 1751 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs.

It was previously in the Mid-America Center parking lot.

The location is now open for testing and the hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nomi Health also has a testing site at Oakview Mall, 3001 S 144th St., in Omaha, Nebraska.

