Nomi Health testing site switches to appointment only

Beginning today the Nomi Health COVID-19 testing site in Council Bluffs will require appointments.

"The change to an appointment-only model was made to reduce lines and wait times," said Recce Ristau, Nomi Health public relations associate, in an email to the Nonpareil. "The change will better accommodate the number of people requiring a test while allowing frontline workers conducting the tests to better meet the needs of the Council Bluffs community."

Registration is required to schedule an appointment and can be done at nomihealth.com/iowa. Upon registration people will receive a QR code that they will either need to show on their phone or have it printed out at their arrival time.

The Nomi Health testing site in Council Bluffs is located at 1751 Madison Ave.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.