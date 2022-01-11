 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nomi Health testing site switches to appointment only

  • 0
Southwest Iowa graphic
Nonpareil graphic

Beginning today the Nomi Health COVID-19 testing site in Council Bluffs will require appointments.

"The change to an appointment-only model was made to reduce lines and wait times," said Recce Ristau, Nomi Health public relations associate, in an email to the Nonpareil. "The change will better accommodate the number of people requiring a test while allowing frontline workers conducting the tests to better meet the needs of the Council Bluffs community."

Registration is required to schedule an appointment and can be done at nomihealth.com/iowa. Upon registration people will receive a QR code that they will either need to show on their phone or have it printed out at their arrival time.

People are also reading…

The Nomi Health testing site in Council Bluffs is located at 1751 Madison Ave.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five reasons why you should be eating more oregano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert