Nursing professionals have faced more challenges than ever before due to COVID-19. They are the backbone of the U.S. healthcare industry; caregivers and critical thinkers who maintain patience and compassion, many times in life-threatening situations.

The Daily Nonpareil is seeking your help in nominating a nurse worthy of recognition who has made an impact in your life or the lives of others. Ten honorees will be chosen ad featured in a special section in honor of National Nurses Week.

Any nominees submitted and not recognized in previous programs are encouraged to resubmit this year.

Submissions are due by Thursday, March 23, and can be made at nonpareilonline.com/nurses2023.