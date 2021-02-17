Nonpareil to honor local nurses, seek public nominations

The COVID-19 pandemic have given many of us a deeper appreciation for people who were previously taken for granted.

Among those people are the nurses in our community. If the pandemic has taught us nothing else, we now understand that nurses are the heart of local healthcare.

The Daily Nonpareil would like our readers’ help in honoring nurses in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County who have helped care for our communities.

A nomination process will begin today and will be open through March 17. Individuals may nominate a nurse at https://go.nonpareilonline.com/nominateanurse.

To be eligible for nomination, the nurse must be a registered nurse and must reside in Council Bluffs or Pottawattamie County.

Several nurses will be selected from the nominations, and those chosen will be featured in a special section that will publish in The Daily Nonpareil and nonpareilonline.com on May 9.

This special section is sponsored by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, however, nurses from other Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County healthcare facilities are eligible to be nominated.