Nurses section to highlight area's best; nominations now open

The Daily Nonpareil and partners are now accepting nominations for its second annual nurses salute — Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare.

Started in 2021, the salute aims to honor nurses in Pottawattamie County for their continued dedication to treating and taking care of patients at hospitals, clinics and elsewhere.

“While there are many roles in the health care industry that are vital to what we do, nurses are often front and center. Their role in patient care is essential and has been for decades,” said Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital President and CEO David Burd. “Nurses are passionate about meeting patient needs, from a comforting touch during a challenging recovery, a high five when health goals are met, to being a part of life’s most tender and challenging days. Never has this been more true than during the pandemic. We are proud to partner with Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa residents when they need us the most. We are also incredibly proud of our nurses, they have given so much and have never wavered.”

Jennie Edmundson Hospital is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare.

Is there a nurse in your life who deserves recognition? We want to hear from you. For our nurses salute, the Nonpareil and partners will create a team of judges to pick nine nurses to highlight based on the nominations. In addition to the judges panel, one nurse will be chosen via vote by Nonpareil readers.

To nominate someone, go to go.nonpareilonline.com/Nurses2022. Nominations will be taken through March 14. From there, the reader judging phase will run from March 17 until March 24.

These 10 winners will be published in a special section, which will publish on May 8. They will also receive a tote bag full of gifts from our sponsors.

“Everything a nurse does affects the quality of patient care and patient outcomes. Nurses are the eyes and the ears of doctors, they’re so crucial to our practice,” said Dr. James Mantone, Orthopedic Specialist at MD West ONE Council Bluffs. “Thank you to all nurses for everything you do!”

MD West ONE is the title sponsor for this year’s Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare.

“We are so proud to be a part of recognizing such an important part of our community,” said Nonpareil President and Director of Local Sales Tim Tergeoglou. “The outpouring of support was overwhelming from last year and we can’t wait to see this year’s response.”