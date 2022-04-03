PHOTO: Doughnuts for Doctors Day

Build your health & fitness knowledge
For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband would stop in to talk at a whisper. She couldn’t sit up or the pain would start, like a baseball bat hitting her head.
The joke that sparked a slap from Will Smith centered on his wife Jada’s hair loss. A dermatologist explains the causes and treatment for alopecia.
The state reported a negative number of cases for the week to the CDC. Nebraska health officials said the negative number is a result of efforts to clean up 2021 data and remove duplicate tests.
Covid-19 cases are continuing to spread as the United States moves into the time of year where allergies are on the rise. Here's how to tell the difference.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a motion to declare a Tennessee death row inmate intellectually disabled, a move that would have prohibited his upcoming execution.
WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 29-year-old man being held for his mental health in a Florida hospital was fatally shot after he grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened to stab sheriff's deputies, officials said.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities sought to reassure companies and jittery investors on Tuesday as a two-phase lockdown of Shanghai’s 26 million people entered its second day, casting an unusual quiet over the normally bustling center of finance, manufacturing and trade.
Spring and summer are associated with blooming flowers, the return of warm weather, outdoor gatherings, trips to the beach — and allergies.
Scientists say they have finally assembled the full genetic blueprint for human life, adding the missing pieces to a puzzle nearly completed two decades ago.
