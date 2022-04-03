 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doughnuts for Doctors Day

PHOTO: Doughnuts for Doctors Day

040322-cbn-news-doughnuts

Jessica Duncan, account executive at Angels Care Home Health, left, hands a box of doughnuts to Dr. Jonathan Shields for his staff to celebrate National Doctors Day at CHI Healthy Mercy Council Bluffs on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Duncan said tasty treats were delivered to health care workers across Pottawattamie County to thank them for their help with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease patients. She also said that members of the public helped purchase the doughnuts, and money raised from the event will go toward the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in September.

