PHOTOS: Let it Bleed

Two years after contracting a life-threatening infection that took her extremities, a southwest Iowa woman is healthy and functioning well wit…
As of Aug. 1, the Iowa registry shows 59.2 percent of all Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The estimated $740 billion economic package from Democrats is nowhere near what President Joe Biden first envisioned with his effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems. The Senate has approved the slimmer but still substantial compromise package, and it heads next to the House. It's made up of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies, in hopes of tackling inflation and making the most sizable investment ever in fighting global warming. A major component is capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program at $2,000 a year. It also applies $300 billion federal deficit reduction.
Pottawattamie County was recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials with a bronze Innovative Practice award fo…
Eli Lilly and Co. and the administration of President Joe Biden have condemned Indiana’s new ban on abortions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement Saturday said Indiana's Republican legislators have “put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors.” Lilly says it's concerned the law will hinder the company's and Indiana’s “ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.” The law lifts the ban in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It takes effect Sept. 15.
A divided Senate has voted to start debating Democrats’ election-year economic bill. The sprawling measure contains many of President Joe Biden’s climate, energy, health and tax goals. United Democrats pushed the 755-page measure toward Senate approval early Sunday. Before reaching final passage, senators plodded through a nonstop pile of amendments that seemed certain to last hours. The package is a dwindled version of earlier multitrillion-dollar bills from Biden that Democrats failed to advance. The measure has become a partisan battleground over inflation, gasoline prices and other issues that polls show are driving voters. The House, where Democrats have a slender majority, could give the legislation final approval next Friday.
As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years.
A training event allowed athletic trainers to learn how to use the temperature monitoring devices.
Democrats are considering capping the cost of insulin for at least some, although it's unclear what the final proposal will look like and how many insulin users will get a price break.
Individuals at the 4-H food stand reportedly may had been exposed to some sort of narcotic, possibly through the handling of cash, but testing came back negative.
