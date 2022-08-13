 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Let it Bleed

PHOTOS: Let it Bleed

From left, MacKenzie Pierson, a 16-year-old incoming senior at St. Albert High School, donates blood alongside her grandma, Mary Pierson, and Collection Specialist II Lisa Krueger during the Let It Bleed blood drive with the American Red Cross at the Holiday Inn & Suites Council Bluffs on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. It was Pierson’s first blood donation, though she has helped organize her school’s blood drive each year as part of National Honor Society. While donors were helping save up to three people with their unit of blood, a statistic provided by the Red Cross, they also received gift cards and were put in a drawing for free gas for a year.
Collection Specialist II Sara Griffith, left, assists Jeff Fahrenkrug of Treynor as he donates during the Let It Bleed blood drive with the American Red Cross at the Holiday Inn & Suites Council Bluffs on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Ashley Fischer, the staff lead during the Let It Bleed blood drive with the American Red Cross at the Holiday Inn & Suites Council Bluffs, processes blood samples on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
MacKenzie Pierson, a 16-year-old incoming senior at St. Albert High School, donates blood during the Let It Bleed blood drive with the American Red Cross at the Holiday Inn & Suites Council Bluffs on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. It was Pierson's first blood donation, though she has helped organize her school's blood drive each year as part of National Honor Society. While donors were helping save up to three people with their unit of blood, a statistic provided by the Red Cross, they also received gift cards and were put in a drawing for free gas for a year.
Jeff Fahrenkrug of Treynor squeezes a foam ball as he donates during the Let It Bleed blood drive with the American Red Cross at the Holiday Inn & Suites Council Bluffs on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
MacKenzie Pierson, left, a 16-year-old incoming senior at St. Albert High School, donates blood alongside her grandma, Mary Pierson, during the Let It Bleed blood drive with the American Red Cross at the Holiday Inn & Suites Council Bluffs on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. It was Pierson's first blood donation, though she has helped organize her school's blood drive each year as part of National Honor Society. While donors were helping save up to three people with their unit of blood, a statistic provided by the Red Cross, they also received gift cards and were put in a drawing for free gas for a year.
