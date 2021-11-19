 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: YMCA officials check out park location
TAKING A LOOK

IMG_0015.JPG

YMCA employees and advisory board members pose at outside the Charles E. Lakin YMCA in Council Bluffs. The facility opened additional parking on Wednesday, part of a campus expansion that will include the installation of a walking trail, court and playground area. From left to right, YMCA of Greater Omaha Director of Marketing Jodi Cramer, YMCA of Greater Omaha Executive Director of Fund Development Tera Thomas, Lakin YMCA advisory board member Anna Kubal, Lakin YMCA Executive Director Leo McIntosh, Lakin board members Dick Miller, Justin Head and Matt Johnson and Lakin YMCA employee Michael O’Neil. Disclosure: Mike Brownlee is a member of the advisory board.

IMG_0019.JPG

Lakin YMCA Executive Director Leo McIntosh points while looking over the area that will become a park on the Y’s Council Bluffs campus.
IMG_0021.JPG

The future site of a park on the YMCA’s Council Bluffs campus.
IMG_0027.JPG

From left, Lakin YMCA Senior Director Association Sports Kyle Gay, his son Asa, 2, McIntosh and Jodi Cramer take a look at the future site of a park on the YMCA’s Council Bluffs campus.
