PHOTOS: YMCA officials check out park location

The state recorded 6,137 new coronavirus cases in the week ending Friday, up from 5,202 the previous week, part of a surge in Northern states as cooler weather sends people indoors.
The Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association, based in Council Bluffs, is offering the Lou Carta Scholarship for the 22nd consecutive year.
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the American Red Cross is offering Amazon gift cards to people who donate by Nov. 23.
How can you tell when your snoring has become dangerous to your health? Here's what to know from sleep experts.
A Boston hospital is launching a landmark clinical trial to test a nasal vaccine intended to prevent and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
"We developed molecular tools against many different parts of the HIV genome, so we were able to cut multiple genes out, which reduces the chance that the virus is going to replicate again," one researcher said.
Thanksgiving is often the kickoff to a six-week food fest. Here are some ways to navigate the holidays without letting your healthy habits slip.
Establishing a regular workout regimen slashes your risk of heart disease and stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and certain forms of cancer, according to the CDC. Here's how to enjoy it.
A recent study adds to existing evidence that physical activity reduces — but doesn't eliminate — the effect of obesity on cardiovascular disease risk.
Nebraska's coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were up again last week, indicating that the delta surge that began over the summer has not yet lost its sting.
