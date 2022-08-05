Plunge in blood donations shrinks Red Cross supply, raises concerns

A plunge in blood donations has reduced the American Red Cross blood supply by almost 20% in recent weeks, according to a press release from the Red Cross.

The organization is urging people to sign up to donate in August to ward off a blood shortage. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed now.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

Those who keep such appointments in August will automatically be entered for a chance to be one of three people who will win gas for a year, the press release stated. In addition, everyone who comes to blood drives and collection sites in August will receive a $10 egift card to a merchant of choice.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to wear one for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.

August donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:

Harrison CountyAug. 10 — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., West Harrison High School, 410 Pine St., Mondamin

Aug. 25 — noon-6 p.m., Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St., Woodbine

Mills CountyAug. 4 — 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Glenwood High School, 504 E. Sharp St., Glenwood

Page CountyAug. 17 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Essex City Hall, 412 Iowa Ave., Essex

Aug. 22 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Highway 59

Aug. 26 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah

PottawattamieAug. 5 — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hy-Vee, 1745 Madison Ave. Suite 1, Council Bluffs

Aug. 6 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Shelby Community Building, 500 East St., Shelby

Aug. 6 — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs

Aug. 8 — noon-6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

Aug. 9 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., DeWitt Community Building, 404 Potter St., Macedonia

Aug. 12 — 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road, Council Bluffs

Aug. 12 — 12:30-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, 2202 River Road

Aug. 24 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs

Aug. 25 — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, 149 W. Broadway

Shelby CountyAug. 23 — noon-6 p.m., Portsmouth Community Hall, 502 Fourth St., Portsmouth