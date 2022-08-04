 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pottawattamie County receives national recognition for COVID-19 vaccination plan

Pottawattamie County Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck presented plaques in recognition of the county's COVID-19 vaccination program from the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County and City Health Officials to the Board of Supervisors during its Aug. 2 meeting. From right, Sieck, Board Chair Tim Wichman, Supervisor Justin Schultz, Supervisor Lynn Grobe, Supervisor Scott Belt, and Director of Planning and Development Matt Wyant. Not pictured: Supervisor Brian Shea, who attended the meeting via phone.

Pottawattamie County was recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials with a bronze Innovative Practice award for its COVID-19 vaccination program.

The award is presented to local health departments that demonstrated effective community partnerships and collaboration, adaptability, resilience and innovation.

“Working alongside and serving our community at the mass vaccine clinics was an amazing experience,” Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck said in the press release. “We built relationships with the individuals that make up our community and came together as a team.”

Once the COVID vaccines were available, the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department, led by its Public Health Leadership Team, organized a number of free mass-vaccination clinics throughout the county. The clinics ran from December 2020 to May 2021, and saw more than 55,000 doses distributed to about 30,000 area residents, according to “An Expression of Community,” an after-action report that summarized the county’s efforts. The involvement of county residents proved essential in ensuring the clinics were staffed and supported by local volunteer, nonprofit and business communities, as well as elected officials and employees from other county departments.

“As a board, we’re always considering the safety of county residents, and COVID-19 really highlighted this,” Supervisor Scott Belt said. “The mass vaccine clinics became a community event where the community organizations and businesses all contributed to ensure it was a positive experience available to all residents.”

Pottawattamie County Public Health is one of 10 local health departments from around the country to receive the bronze award at NACCHO’s annual meeting, held in Atlanta, Georgia last month. The organization also presented 10 silver and four gold awards.

“Local health departments have demonstrated remarkable innovation and resilience to better the health of their communities during the pandemic and the 2022 Innovative Practice Awards highlight the very best practices,” NACCHO CEO Lori Tremmel Freeman said in the press release. “Winners excelled at various disciplines including promoting health equity, contact tracing, mobile testing, contactless medication delivery and many more. NACCHO is very proud to join them in honoring the outstanding work done by local health departments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Winning projects were determined through a competitive, peer-reviewed process and will be added to NACCHO’s Innovative Practice searchable online database. There, other local health departments can review these best practices and adopt them for use in their local community.

The NACCHO award is the second national recognition Pottawattamie County has received for its COVID-19 vaccination plan. In May, “An Expression of Community” received an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties, which are given out to honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACCHO represents the nation’s nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments. These city, county, metropolitan, district and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, visit www.naccho.org.

