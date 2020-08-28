Pottawattamie County sees increase in 14-day COVID-19 positive rate, 27 new cases

Pottawattamie County saw its 14-day COVID-19 positive rate increase slightly on Thursday, up to 8%. The county was at 7.5% on Wednesday.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, the state coronavirus website reported 1,560 positive cases, up from 1,533 the day before. There have been 17,304 tests in the county, 1,280 recoveries and 34 deaths.

In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were six hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a decrease of two from Wednesday, with four in intensive care, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The site listed 156 available inpatient beds, 15 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.

Statewide, the Associated Press reported Thursday its tracking indicated Iowa recorded 1,475 new confirmed cases over 24 hours, surpassing the April 25 high total of 1,284. During that 24-hour period, there were 18 more deaths, the AP said. The state listed 1,082 deaths at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The state reported 45,422 recoveries.

Information about COVID-19