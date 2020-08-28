Pottawattamie County sees increase in 14-day COVID-19 positive rate, 27 new cases

Pottawattamie County saw its 14-day COVID-19 positive rate increase slightly on Thursday, up to 8%. The county was at 7.5% on Wednesday.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, the state coronavirus website reported 1,560 positive cases, up from 1,533 the day before. There have been 17,304 tests in the county, 1,280 recoveries and 34 deaths.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were six hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a decrease of two from Wednesday, with four in intensive care, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The site listed 156 available inpatient beds, 15 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
Statewide, the Associated Press reported Thursday its tracking indicated Iowa recorded 1,475 new confirmed cases over 24 hours, surpassing the April 25 high total of 1,284. During that 24-hour period, there were 18 more deaths, the AP said. The state listed 1,082 deaths at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The state reported 45,422 recoveries.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
