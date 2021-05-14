 Skip to main content
Pottawattamie County taking walk-ins at Saturday vaccine clinic
Pottawattamie County taking walk-ins at Saturday vaccine clinic

20210415_new_vaccine_6

Public health nurse Diana Reinsch prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Mid-America Center on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

The final currently-scheduled Pottawattamie County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at the Mid-America Center. The county is taking walk-ins at the clinic, which will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MAC, 1 Arena Way. Walk-ins will be taken from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is open to county residents 12 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one currently approved for the 12 to 17 year olds.

Second dose shots will be administered at the county clinic at the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs building, 623 Sixth Ave.

