Pottawattamie County taking walk-ins at Saturday vaccine clinic

The final currently-scheduled Pottawattamie County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at the Mid-America Center. The county is taking walk-ins at the clinic, which will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MAC, 1 Arena Way. Walk-ins will be taken from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is open to county residents 12 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one currently approved for the 12 to 17 year olds.