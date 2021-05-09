Recognizing their contributions: May is Older Americans Month

“In tough times, communities find strength in people — and people find strength in their communities,” stated a press release from Connections Area Agency on Aging.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations and members of the community have found new ways to support each other. Seniors contribute to the strength of their communities through work, volunteering, caregiving and connecting with those who are isolated.

In May, Connections contributes to the local observance of Older Americans Month. This year’s theme is “Communities of Strength,” recognizing the ways older adults strengthen their communities.

“This past year, our older Iowans have had to pull from their reservoirs for strength,” said Kelly Butts, executive director of Connections. “While isolated, many depended upon their communities of friends, family and neighbors. They, like so many of us, have learned new ways to adapt by utilizing technology for medical appointments, to shop and stay connected with loved ones – developing strong communities of their choosing within their towns and cities.”

This year, Connections encourages community members to celebrate Older Americans Month by sharing their experiences. Connections also plans to hold a health fair later this month at a time and place yet to be announced.

Older Americans Month, originally called Senior Citizens Month, was established in 1963 after a meeting between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens, according to the Administration for Community Living’s website. For more information, visit the website at acl.gov.

