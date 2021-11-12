 Skip to main content
Red Cross: Blood donations needed to prepare for possible influenza spike
Red Cross: Blood donations needed to prepare for possible influenza spike

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the American Red Cross is offering Amazon gift cards to people who donate by Nov. 23.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that Americans could see a spike in flu cases this year, which could impact blood donations this winter, according to the Red Cross. The organization is asking that people who are “eligible, healthy and feeling well” make appointments to donate blood or platelets.

“According to the CDC, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country, and many Americans may have reduced immunity this year,” a press release from the Red Cross stated. “When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease.”

Winter weather, busy holiday schedules and concerns about COVID-19 will only add to the challenges, it said.

The press released noted that there is no “waiting period” for people who have recently received a flu shot or a COVID-19 vaccination or booster, regardless of the brand.

As an incentive for possible donors, the Red Cross will email a $10 Amazon gift card to everyone who donates through Nov. 23. Those who donate Nov. 24-28 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

Red Cross blood drive and donation centers follow the highest standards of safety and infection control and require face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment ahead of time by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood collections in southwest Iowa include the following:

Pottawattamie County

Council Bluffs

Nov. 17 -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St.

Nov. 18 -- 8 a.m.-3 p.m., NP Dodge Real Estate, 1032 Woodbury Ave.

Nov. 20 -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion, 716 S. Fourth St.

Nov. 22 -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive

Nov. 27 -- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive

Nov. 29 -- 12-6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive

Oakland

Nov. 16 -- 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Riverside High School, 18997 Highway 59

Cass County

Nov. 18 -- 12-6 p.m., Atlantic YMCA, 1100 Maple St., Atlantic

Harrison County

Nov. 16 -- 12-6 p.m., Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St., Logan

Mills County

Nov. 17 -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., East Mills High School, 1505 E. 15th St., Malvern

Montgomery County

Nov. 19 -- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Parker Hannifin Corp., 1867 State Highway 48, Red Oak

Nov. 17 -- 12:30-6 p.m., Community Center, 207 S. Third Ave., Villisca

Page County

Nov. 23 -- 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 322 N. 16th St., Clarinda

Shelby County

Nov. 22 -- 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Exira EHK Schools, 4114 Madison, Elk Horn

Nov. 23 -- 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 1104 Morningview, Harlan

Nov. 17 -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Boniface Parish Center, 305 Duren St., Westphalia

