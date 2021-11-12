Red Cross: Blood donations needed to prepare for possible influenza spike

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the American Red Cross is offering Amazon gift cards to people who donate by Nov. 23.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that Americans could see a spike in flu cases this year, which could impact blood donations this winter, according to the Red Cross. The organization is asking that people who are “eligible, healthy and feeling well” make appointments to donate blood or platelets.

“According to the CDC, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country, and many Americans may have reduced immunity this year,” a press release from the Red Cross stated. “When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease.”

Winter weather, busy holiday schedules and concerns about COVID-19 will only add to the challenges, it said.

The press released noted that there is no “waiting period” for people who have recently received a flu shot or a COVID-19 vaccination or booster, regardless of the brand.