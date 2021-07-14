 Skip to main content
Red Cross blood shortage continues to persist
20200125_new_blood_2

Jami James holds her arm above her head after completing her donation during an American Red Cross blood drive at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Jan 24, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

While many donors have given the gift of life this summer, the American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries, the organization said.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, everyone who comes to donate through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (up to a $5,000 value). For more information, visit rcblood.org/fuel.

In addition, everyone who donates throughout the month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. More information is available at rcblood.org/CedarFair.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Most people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can donate. However, it is important to know the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received.

Upcoming blood drives in southwest Iowa include the following:

Cass County

July 20 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison, Griswold

July 28 — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Cass County Memorial Hospital, 1501 E. 10th St., Atlantic

Montgomery County

July 21 — 12-6 p.m., Community Center, 207 S. Third Ave., Villisca

July 26 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1101 E. Summit, Red Oak

Page County

July 20 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 322 N. 16th, Clarinda

Pottawattamie County

July 17 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion, 112 N. Elm St., Avoca

July 16 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., Council Bluffs

July 16 — 12-6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

July 30 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

Shelby County

July 20 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 1104 Morningview, Harlan

July 21 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Boniface Parish Center, 305 Duren St., Westphalia

July 27 — 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Elk Horn Lutheran Church, 4313 Main St., Elk Horn

