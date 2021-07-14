Red Cross blood shortage continues to persist

While many donors have given the gift of life this summer, the American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries, the organization said.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, everyone who comes to donate through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (up to a $5,000 value). For more information, visit rcblood.org/fuel.

In addition, everyone who donates throughout the month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. More information is available at rcblood.org/CedarFair.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.