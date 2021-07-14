Red Cross blood shortage continues to persist

While many donors have given the gift of life this summer, the American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.
The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries, the organization said.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, everyone who comes to donate through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (up to a $5,000 value). For more information, visit rcblood.org/fuel.
In addition, everyone who donates throughout the month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. More information is available at rcblood.org/CedarFair.
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Most people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can donate. However, it is important to know the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received.
Upcoming blood drives in southwest Iowa include the following:
Cass County
July 20 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison, Griswold
July 28 — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Cass County Memorial Hospital, 1501 E. 10th St., Atlantic
Montgomery County
July 21 — 12-6 p.m., Community Center, 207 S. Third Ave., Villisca
July 26 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1101 E. Summit, Red Oak
Page County
July 20 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 322 N. 16th, Clarinda
Pottawattamie County
July 17 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion, 112 N. Elm St., Avoca
July 16 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., Council Bluffs
July 16 — 12-6 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs
July 30 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs
Shelby County