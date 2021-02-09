Red Cross honors African-American leaders; More blood drives coming this month

In observance of Black History Month this February, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland. Their passion for improving the lives of patients in need of lifesaving blood products is carried on through dedicated blood donors, blood drive sponsors, volunteers and Red Cross employees.
Drew, an African American surgeon, was the medical director of the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941, according to a press release from the Red Cross. His research about the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved that blood could be stored for transfusions. Many of the processes he developed are still in use today.
Holland, the Red Cross Board of Governors’ first African-American chair, was passionate about blood research, the press release stated. His commitment to providing the safest possible blood products for patients in need helped inform many safeguards the Red Cross has in place today to not only protect patients but also blood donors.
Donors have the ability to create a legacy of their own simply by rolling up a sleeve to give blood, platelets or plasma to help patients in need. COVID-19 survivors are especially needed to address a convalescent plasma shortage. These individuals may have antibodies in their plasma that could help patients currently battling the virus.
Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and making an appointment. As a thank you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, thanks to a $1 million donation from Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
The Red Cross is grateful to partners like Amazon, who have stepped up to help. In addition to Amazon’s financial gift, Amazon has opened their corporate and operations buildings to host blood drives nationwide. In 2020, Amazon hosted 65 blood drives, collecting nearly 2,000 donations to help save thousands of lives.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Upcoming blood drives
Cass County
Feb. 9 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Community Center, 805 Main St., Anita
Feb. 24 — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Cass County Memorial Hospital, 1501 E. 10th St., Atlantic
Fremont County
Feb. 11 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 US Hwy 275, Sidney
Feb. 22 – 12-6 p.m., Fremont Mills High School, 1114 US-275, Tabor
Harrison County
Feb. 18 — 12-6 p.m., Rand Community/Senior Center, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley
Montgomery County
Feb. 22 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak
Page County
Feb. 22 — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Hwy 59, Shenandoah
Pottawattamie County
Council Bluffs
Feb. 19 — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Country House Residence, 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd.
Feb. 20 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Charles E. Lakin YMCA — Council Bluffs, 235 Harmony St.
Feb. 21 — 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Queen of Apostles Campus, 3304 Third Ave.
Feb. 22 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive
Feb. 25 — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Loess Hills Platelet Donation Center, 705 N. 16 St.
Crescent
Feb. 13 — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Fire Station, 102 W. Florence
Shelby County
Feb. 17 — 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Harlan High School, 2102 Durant St., Harlan
Feb. 24 – 12-6 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 204 St. Mary Ave., Panama
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Donors 18 years old and younger also have to meet height and weight requirements.
To save time, use RapidPass® to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of your donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.