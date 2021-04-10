Red Cross offers blood donor incentive

The American Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission during this, National Volunteer Month.
“With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacturer it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions,” a press release from the organization stated.
Nearly 2.6 million volunteers donate blood to the Red Cross every year, the press release stated. Their help has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic this past year.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals — especially those with type O blood — to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. As a special thank-you, those who donate by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/gift.
To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:
Fremont County
April 26: Noon to 6 p.m., Fremont-Mills High School, 1114 Highway 275, Tabor
April 29: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 Highway 275, Sidney
Mills County
April 21: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Mills High School, 1505 E. 15th St., Malvern
Montgomery County
April 29: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak
Page County
April 26: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Highway 59, Shenandoah
April 27: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah
April 29: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 809 Iowa Ave., College Springs
Pottawattamie County
April 16: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harrah’s Casino-Hotel, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs
April 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs
April 24: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shelby Community Building, 500 East St., Shelby
April 25: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Queen of Apostles Campus, 3304 Third Ave., Council Bluffs
April 27: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Albert High School, 400 Gleason Ave., Council Bluffs
April 29: 1 to 6 p.m., Neola Community Center, 110 Fourth St., Neola
April 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs
Shelby County
April 19: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Ave., Harlan
April 27: Noon to 6 p.m., Portsmouth Community Hall, 502 Fourth St., Portsmouth