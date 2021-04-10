 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross offers blood donor incentive
0 comments
top story

Red Cross offers blood donor incentive

{{featured_button_text}}
20200125_new_blood_4

Blood is processed during an American Red Cross blood drive at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Jan. 24, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The American Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission during this, National Volunteer Month.

“With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacturer it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions,” a press release from the organization stated.

Nearly 2.6 million volunteers donate blood to the Red Cross every year, the press release stated. Their help has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic this past year.

The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals — especially those with type O blood — to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. As a special thank-you, those who donate by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/gift.

To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:

Fremont County

April 26: Noon to 6 p.m., Fremont-Mills High School, 1114 Highway 275, Tabor

April 29: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 Highway 275, Sidney

Mills County

April 21: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Mills High School, 1505 E. 15th St., Malvern

Montgomery County

April 29: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Page County

April 26: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Highway 59, Shenandoah

April 27: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah

April 29: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 809 Iowa Ave., College Springs

Pottawattamie County

April 16: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harrah’s Casino-Hotel, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs

April 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs

April 24: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shelby Community Building, 500 East St., Shelby

April 25: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Queen of Apostles Campus, 3304 Third Ave., Council Bluffs

April 27: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Albert High School, 400 Gleason Ave., Council Bluffs

April 29: 1 to 6 p.m., Neola Community Center, 110 Fourth St., Neola

April 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs

Shelby County

April 19: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Ave., Harlan

April 27: Noon to 6 p.m., Portsmouth Community Hall, 502 Fourth St., Portsmouth

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert