Red Cross offers blood donor incentive

The American Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission during this, National Volunteer Month.

“With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacturer it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions,” a press release from the organization stated.

Nearly 2.6 million volunteers donate blood to the Red Cross every year, the press release stated. Their help has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic this past year.

The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals — especially those with type O blood — to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. As a special thank-you, those who donate by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/gift.

To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa include the following:

Fremont County