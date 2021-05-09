'Reliable support': Jones provides health care to inmates at Pottawattamie County Jail

To say that being a nurse is in Trish Jones’ blood is both accurate and an understatement. Her family’s nursing legacy extends to her mother, three sisters, several aunts, nieces and a brother-in-law. All are registered nurses or nurse practitioners.
Jones naturally followed suit.
“I also love caring for and helping people,” Jones said. “I have been a nurse for 27 years.”
Jones was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.
Jones is an RN with an unusual job: She is the health services manager for the Pottawattamie County Jail, managing the facility’s health care delivery system. Jones also oversees all nursing services and policies for inmate care and works with Dr. Greg Thomas, the jail’s medical director, to ensure inmates’ physical, psychosocial and emotional needs are being met while they are incarcerated. Five full-time RNs, several LPNs, a psychiatrist, a therapist, a dentist and an administrative assistant work under Jones’ supervision.
At the same time, Jones serves on the Southwest Iowa Mental Health Court, working closely with district judges, the county attorney’s office, probation, law enforcement, the public defender’s office, Heartland Family Services and more agencies to provide offenders with chronic mental health needs an alternative to jail or prison.
A colleague on the court who nominated Jones wrote:
“I cannot describe all the efforts she puts in to make sure inmates get medication (even if no insurance), that they have clothing upon release from jail (sometimes the seasons have changed) and to have them evaluated for treatment (mental health and substance) and get them connected with agencies who can help them ... she consistently has gone above and beyond to for a population that often has no reliable support.”
Jones is a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and earned her nursing degree at Southwest Community College in Creston. She has worked at the jail for 22 years, and strives to make a difference in each inmate’s life, especially those dealing with mental illness, homelessness, or who are victims themselves, to connect them with family or outside resources to stabilize them before they are released from jail.
“Sometimes this is the only chance an offender may have to reenter our community safely,” Jones said.
While the job has its share of challenges, the pandemic brought on a whole new set of concerns, as well as the need to implement new policies and procedures and make changes to current policies and procedures to changing health guidelines. Jones and her team have worked closely over the past year with public health to screen and monitor inmates.
“The stress of how we performed our daily routines were disrupted in the beginning,” she said. “I feel now we have adapted very well to our environment and keeping the spread low within our jail.”
Jones lives in Council Bluffs with her husband, Greg. She has three children and two stepchildren. Jones is passionate about supporting law enforcement officers and detention officers, and is a member of Concerns of Police Survivors, or C.O.P.S., which provides resources for families and colleagues of officers who are killed in the line of duty.
In 2017, Jones was involved when Deputy Mark Burbridge, a 12-year veteran of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, was killed by a jail inmate. She and Burbridge were childhood friends as well as co-workers, and Jones arranged to have a memorial tree planted outside the sheriff’s office to honor his service.
Despite that incident, Jones said she feels safe and protected going to work every day.
“The detention staff are great about looking out for each other and everyone’s backs,” she said. “We’re like a family.”