'Reliable support': Jones provides health care to inmates at Pottawattamie County Jail

A colleague on the court who nominated Jones wrote:

“I cannot describe all the efforts she puts in to make sure inmates get medication (even if no insurance), that they have clothing upon release from jail (sometimes the seasons have changed) and to have them evaluated for treatment (mental health and substance) and get them connected with agencies who can help them ... she consistently has gone above and beyond to for a population that often has no reliable support.”

Jones is a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and earned her nursing degree at Southwest Community College in Creston. She has worked at the jail for 22 years, and strives to make a difference in each inmate’s life, especially those dealing with mental illness, homelessness, or who are victims themselves, to connect them with family or outside resources to stabilize them before they are released from jail.

“Sometimes this is the only chance an offender may have to reenter our community safely,” Jones said.