'Service and dedication': Kreger Salute to Nurses People's Choice honoree

A native of Council Bluffs, Kyle Kreger has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs since receiving his bachelor of science in nursing from Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha in 2007.
He was initially hired to work Jennie’s night shift in the ICU, a position he held for seven or eight years before accepting a position in the Cardiac Cath Lab. His work in the Cardiac Cath Lab was followed by a period working for Nursing Services. He was named manager of the ICU, his current position at Jennie, in the fall of 2018 after earning his master of science degree in nursing from Nebraska Methodist College in 2017. Kreger and his wife, Angela, have three children: Adrianna, 7; Benjamin, 5; and Cora, 3.
Kreger was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients. Kreger is the recipient of the Salute to Nurses People’s Choice Award, having received the most nominations of any of the 10 honorees.
One of the people who nominated Kreger wrote: “For the past 14 years, Kyle has worked to provide quality care for the people of Council Bluffs at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, it only increased his service and dedication to make sure his staff was protected, and patients were receiving the best care possible during impossible situations. As manager of the ICU, he spent hours making PPE for his staff when resources were running low, as well as figuring out how to stand in for a patient’s family when visitors weren’t allowed.”
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the things we needed was eye and face protection for our doctors and nurses. We had a small amount, but we were not getting more,” Kreger said. To meet that need, he began making face masks during his time away from the hospital.
“I don’t remember how many face masks I made, but it must have been close to 300,” he said. “Mine were bigger and somewhat heavier that we could buy. It was something for me to do when I was home but had to be isolated from my family because of the number of COVID patients we had at the hospital. It kept my mind off work and that necessary isolation at home.”
The nomination continued, “But if you know Kyle, he would not want the spotlight to be on him. He would want the recognition to go to his ICU staff for the selfless sacrifices they have made to help take care of patients over this past year.”
Speaking of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kreger said, “It’s important to have an engaged staff. The quality of my staff in the ICU and the quality of the staff in general at Jennie makes my job easier. With a quality, engaged staff you can focus more on what you can do to improve patient care.”
During an interview last March, Kreger said 2020 saw an ICU mortality rate that was the highest it’s ever been. “Our COVID numbers now are as high as they were at times during the winter, but mortality rates are somewhat lower,” he said. “Mortality is still a concern, though. It’s still above what we were used to before the pandemic.”
Kreger said he and his staff are still struggling with visitor limitations still in effect because of COVID.
“We’re still behind the times in terms of our ability to talk to families directly,” he said. “We’ll always have problems with families who can’t be in the ICU to talk to their loved ones and the doctors and nurses who are treating them. Our goal is to implement even better telecommunications.
“From an ICU standpoint,” Kreger said, “2021 is shaping up to be a repeat of 2020.”