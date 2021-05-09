'Service and dedication': Kreger Salute to Nurses People's Choice honoree

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the things we needed was eye and face protection for our doctors and nurses. We had a small amount, but we were not getting more,” Kreger said. To meet that need, he began making face masks during his time away from the hospital.

“I don’t remember how many face masks I made, but it must have been close to 300,” he said. “Mine were bigger and somewhat heavier that we could buy. It was something for me to do when I was home but had to be isolated from my family because of the number of COVID patients we had at the hospital. It kept my mind off work and that necessary isolation at home.”

The nomination continued, “But if you know Kyle, he would not want the spotlight to be on him. He would want the recognition to go to his ICU staff for the selfless sacrifices they have made to help take care of patients over this past year.”

Speaking of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kreger said, “It’s important to have an engaged staff. The quality of my staff in the ICU and the quality of the staff in general at Jennie makes my job easier. With a quality, engaged staff you can focus more on what you can do to improve patient care.”