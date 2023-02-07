Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely.

As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types — particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals — and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.

Protect the blood supply from dropping — book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

February southwest Iowa blood donation opportunities include the following:

Fremont CountyFeb. 22 — noon to 6 p.m., Fremont-Mills High School, 27 Jackson Blvd., Tabor

Feb. 24 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 Highway 275, Sidney

Harrison CountyFeb. 23 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Missouri Valley High School, 605 E. Lincoln Highway

Pottawattamie CountyFeb. 7 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., NP Dodge Real Estate, 1032 Woodbury Ave., Council Bluffs

Feb. 13 — noon to 5 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

Feb. 14 — noon to 5 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

Feb. 19 — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Queen of Apostles Campus, 3304 Third Ave., Council Bluffs

Feb. 22 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, 149 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs

Feb. 27 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs

March 1 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., AHSTW High School, 768 S. Maple, Avoca

March 2 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham Ave., Council Bluffs

March 2 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 2501 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs

Shelby CountyFeb. 10 — noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Hall, 402 Fifth St., Defiance

Feb. 8 — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Harlan High School, 2102 Durant St., Harlan

Feb. 8 — noon to 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 204 St. Mary Ave., Panama