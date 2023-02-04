About 80 children received free dental care during the 16th annual Give Kids a Smile event Friday morning at six local dental clinics.

The dentists and their staffs provide preventative care, as well as other needed services, during the event, which is held in conjunction with Children’s Dental Health Month, according to a press release from FAMILY Inc.

Participating this year were Valley View Dental, Bluejay Dental, Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, My Pediatric Dentist, New Image Dentistry and Omni Dental.

Dentist Mary Rock, who owns Valley View Dental at 1840 Madison Ave Suite 1, joined the effort this year, in spite of having just opened her office in Council Bluffs in September. However, she has participated in similar events in other communities where she has practiced.

“We’re here to help people,” she said.

Rock opened the solo practice in the space occupied by Warner Family Dental before Richard Warner retired several years ago. But first, she had the office remodeled “from the dirt up,” she said. On Friday, she served about a half-dozen students from Roosevelt Elementary School.

Bluejay Family Dental opened in May 2021, when Steven Fidone purchased the former Stuntz Family Dentistry from Tony Stuntz after working at the clinic for about six months, Fidone said. He previously practiced at Summit Dental in Omaha. Bluejay took over two bays at 1860 Madison Ave. Suite 4, including the former Girl Scouts office, where he plans to add more exam rooms.

His practice includes two other dentists, Phuong (Phoebe) Bui and Zachary Schufeldt.

Children enjoyed the TV in Bluejay’s waiting area tuned to a network with a steady stream of animated children’s programs. The clinic helped a group of students from Carter Lake Elementary School.

Fifth-grader Cooper Walker said he was scared to see the dentist but found that the dentist was nice and everything went OK.

Bluejay is one of only a few dental clinics in the metro area that offers Solea laser dentistry. The laser can eliminate decay, clean out cavities and perform minor gum surgery painlessly, eliminating the need for a local anesthetic.

Each student got a teeth cleaning, X-ray and exam, and many got sealant. Some had teeth filled or pulled, according to Liz Addison, event coordinator and director of the I-Smile program at FAMILY Inc. Children also received encouragement from the Tooth Fairy during the event.

“We had a lot of extractions,” she said. “The thing that stood out to me today was our high level of need in the middle schools.”

Some students had too much decay for the provider to treat during the busy event, Addison said.

When they were done, each child was given a bag of dental supplies, including a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss and a coloring book with lessons on practicing good oral health care.

“They give them a pretty nice little package,” said Lisa Simonetti, a paraeducator who accompanied the Carter Lake students for the third year.

Children are pre-selected for the Give Kids a Smile event based on need, the press release from FAMILY Inc. stated. The number one barrier to dental care families cited was the inability to find a provider that accepts Iowa Medicaid, followed by not having insurance coverage or having transportation barriers.

“In Pottawattamie County, 57% of the children ages 0 to 12 are covered by Iowa Medicaid,” Addison said in the press release. “However, we no longer have any dental providers who accept new Medicaid patients.”

Some will provide treatment to a child with an urgent need, if they are referred by her or a medical professional, she said. But the number of Medicaid providers is dwindling, Addison said.

“Five years ago, we had probably 40 participating providers,” she said. “Now, we have six.”

One big reason is Iowa’s low reimbursement rate for Medicaid providers, Addison said.

“The care Iowa dentists provide to Medicaid patients is reimbursed at around 40% of their typical fee, depending on the service,” she said. “As most Iowa dentists are small business owners, accepting such low Medicaid rates is not financially feasible, resulting in many dropping out of Medicaid altogether. For example, the rate for a child’s dental cleaning has only increased by 57 cents over the last 20 years and is currently reimbursed by Iowa Medicaid at 37% of the customary charge.”

In addition, obtaining reimbursements has become more difficult since Iowa privatized its Medicaid system, Addison said. One provider told her, “It’s really hard to get the insurance companies to reimburse us properly.”

Making repeated calls to insurance companies or filing extra paperwork can put a strain on staffs at small dental clinics, she said.

“Every dental office I work with is short-staffed,” Addison said. “They are seeing a workforce shortage like I’ve never seen since I’ve been working in dentistry.”

The Iowa Dental Association continues to lobby the Iowa Legislature to increase reimbursement rates for Medicaid providers.

“The IDA Board of Trustees approved the IDA Legislative Committee’s recommendation to continue efforts to increase (Medicaid) Dental Wellness Plan rates to match HAWKi rates as the top legislative priority for the 2023 legislative session,” according to a statement on the IDA’s website.

According to the IDA, Iowa invested only $30.2 million in the Dental Wellness Plan in 2020. That comprised only 1.6% of the state’s total Medicaid budget.