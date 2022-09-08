Smoking, inhaling allergens are leading causes of chronic lower respiratory diseases

Chronic lower respiratory diseases are the third leading cause of death in southwest Iowa, behind only heart disease and cancer. The term is a catch-all for a variety of diseases that obstruct airways or otherwise inhibit the lung’s ability to obtain oxygen, which restricts the oxygen flow in blood.

Examples of lower respiratory diseases include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema (a type of COPD), bronchitis and asthma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lower respiratory diseases accounted for more than 3,600 deaths in southwest Iowa from 1999-2020, approximately 7% of all deaths attributed to one of the top 15 causes.

Over the same period, lower respiratory diseases account for 5.4% of deaths attributed to one of the top 15 causes nationwide.

Why the disparity?

“My theory for this is mostly related to patient access,” said Dr. Venketraman Sahasranaman, a pulmonologist at CHI Health Mercy Hospital. “I think, unfortunately, the patients who come in with chronic lung disease, especially the severe forms, for a very long time they tend to be either undiagnosed or underdiagnosed in terms of the actual lung problems. And by the time they actually meet the right person, that is, the pulmonologist or cardiologist there, lung disease tends to be in advanced stages and then you’re always playing catch up.”

Residents who live in more rural parts of the region do not necessarily visit their doctor or make the trip to a hospital just for a persistent cough, Sahasranaman said.

“I think that plays a big role,” he said. “A lot of our patients, they tend to underplay symptoms, and I think this could be for both financial reasons, like they just don’t have the luxury of taking time off of work, or have transportation available right away to make the trip over. I think that plays a very, very major role in how they present and how late they present with their lung disease.”

Risk factorsCigarette smoking has been linked to each of the previous causes of death — heart disease and lung cancer — that The Nonpareil has reported on this week, and lower respiratory diseases are no different.

“Chronic cigarette smoking is, by far, the number one reason by a very, very large amount why people develop chronic lung disease,” Sahasranaman said. “And I think we see a lot of that in our patients. And it’s just not like a few cigarettes, it’s two, three packs a day of smoking over many, many years, and that tends to cause problems over a period of time and once it goes beyond a certain number, very difficult to quit and very difficult to reclaim the damaged lung tissue.”

The majority of deaths linked to lower respiratory diseases tend to be people aged 50 and older, but Sahasranaman noted that the younger population is more frequently having respiratory issues due to e-cigarettes or vaping.

E-cigarettes do not burn tobacco and do not produce tar or carbon monoxide; however, they work by heating a liquid that typically contains nicotine, which is extracted from tobacco. In addition to nicotine, e-cigarettes can contain propylene glycol and/or vegetable glycerine, and additives that affect the flavor.

“This addiction just caught up with our younger population, and that’s very unfortunate because again, if it does have tobacco, it does get addictive,” Sahasranaman said.

Some people use e-cigarettes that contain THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives people the feeling of being “high,” instead of nicotine, but Sahasranaman said that they are not any less toxic.

In February 2020, the CDC confirmed 2,807 cases nationally of lung disease caused by e-cigarettes or vaping, including 68 deaths. Many of the cases involved vaping products that contained THC.

Research conducted by The Johns Hopkins University revealed a number of potentially harmful vape ingredients, including caffeine, three chemicals never previously found in e-cigarettes, a pesticide, and two flavorings linked with possible toxic effects and respiratory irritation.

“That just exemplifies the risk of using any kind of these inhalation products for recreational use, because you have no control,” Sahasranaman said. “There is no specific quality control here. So it doesn’t need to be just tobacco, it could be even a vape, which does not have tobacco, but which could still have bad consequences for the lungs.”

Sahasranaman did point out that e-cigarettes have been shown to help people stop smoking cigarettes, but he cautioned that, eventually, people need to stop smoking e-cigarettes, too.

“I would at this point in time definitely not encourage anybody to leave one addiction to take up another one,” he said.

While there is less data about whether smoking marijuana can cause lower respiratory damage, Sahasranaman noted that the way in which people generally smoke it — taking in a large inhalation of marijuana smoke and holding it in — increases pressure on the lungs, which can cause bullae to form.

“(Bullae) are basically bubbles of air inside the lung itself,” Sahasranaman said. “People who smoke marijuana chronically, and do this kind of smoking, this kind of technique to hold it in, they get these bubbles of bullae in their lungs, and they are at high risk of getting what we call the spontaneous pneumothorax or lung collapse.”

In addition to smoking, lower respiratory diseases can be caused by exposure to organic matter that is more prevalent in rural, agricultural areas.

“You get extensive exposure to fertilizers, you get exposure to animals, especially notable, like hog confinement farms, when you get exposed to the gasses that are there, and then the various kinds of decaying organic matter that is present in soil,” Sahasranaman said. “Obviously, those get thrown up in the air every time they work on the soil, and unfortunately tend to be unavoidable.”

These organic matters can cause asthma-like symptoms, and, in some cases, inflammation of the lungs, called chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis, in which the lungs are repeatedly exposed to allergens.

Symptoms

Early signs of a lower respiratory disease include:

a persistent cough or wheezing

excess phlegm, mucus, or sputum production

shortness of breath

difficulty taking a deep breath

Prevention

Stop smoking.

“I think that would have a very huge impact on the overall disease burden in this community,” Sahasranaman said. “And I think that that definitely needs to be emphasized. And, obviously, every time they come to see me or any other physician, I’m sure that is something that they are going to hear all the time.”

In addition to quitting smoking, Sahasranaman suggests taking routine pulmonary function tests, which can be requested from your primary care physician.

“As per the latest guidelines, this is the only way by which you can actually get diagnosed for COPD,” he said. “Patients can bring that up during their visit with the care providers if they feel that they perhaps had COPD, because the sooner they get treated the less likely it is that they are going to end up with complications.”

Treatment

Treatment for chronic lower respiratory diseases can take many forms, from medication to oxygen therapy to a pulmonary rehabilitation plan, which teaches people how to breathe better and conserve their energy, as well as provide advice on food and exercise.

“If they have any kind of discomfort, any kind of limitation of activities because of their breathing, it’s important that they get diagnosed,” Sahasranaman said. “That’s the very first step. And once they have a diagnosis, then the treatment can begin. And the earlier they get treated, the better the outcomes are for them.”