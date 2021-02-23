Snow, cold knock out blood drives

More blood donations are needed after record-breaking cold and winter storms forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in 30 states.

The cancellations caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected, according to a press release from the Red Cross.

The organization is urging healthy people, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, the press release stated. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

The Red Cross does not test donors to diagnose illness. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.