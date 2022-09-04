Southwest Iowa sees higher rates in nation's leading causes of death

Allen Cohrs loved being outdoors. He loved tending his garden. He loved attending sporting events — he attended countless Nebraska football and Kansas City baseball games. Most of all, he loved riding his bike.

Born and raised in Council Bluffs, Cohrs loved bike riding so much that he would routinely ride between 4,000 and 5,000 miles a year. He participated in more than 25 RAGBRAIs. Three times, he rode in Colorado’s Triple Bypass Bicycle Ride, which includes riding through three mountain passes, each with an incline of more than 10,000 feet. Once, he even biked across the country, from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, with a group of friends from his riding club.

In February 2019, Cohrs was diagnosed with lung cancer. Stage four. He died 13 months later.

He was 57.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, with lung cancer the most prevalent, accounting for more than 20% of all cancer deaths over the past two decades. In southwest Iowa, over the same period, the rate is even higher.

Using data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1999 to 2020, The Daily Nonpareil looked at 10 southwestern Iowa counties — Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby — and discovered that, while many of the leading causes of death locally are nearly identical to the national list, the mortality rates for these 10 counties are higher than the national rate in almost every category.

Heart disease and cancer are responsible for nearly 60% of all deaths caused by at least one of the top 15, and more than 25% of cancer deaths were attributed to lung cancer.

The Daily Nonpareil spoke with cardiologists and pulmonologists from Methodist Jennie Edmundson and CHI Health Mercy hospitals in Council Bluffs to determine causes of and treatment for these diseases.

“The main thing in heart disease is preventive medicine,” said Dr. Toufik Mahfood Haddad, a cardiologist at Mercy. “To start with preventative, we have to look at risk factors, including smoking and substance abuse. Those are very important factors, quitting smoking and stopping substance abuse.”

Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, a pulmonologist at Jennie, said that while everyone knows that smoking cigarettes causes lung cancer, it’s certainly not the only cause.

“I think the reality is that these are all really multifactorial issues,” Mukherjee said. “I mean, in addition to tobacco use, we have a high amount of environmental influences in this area.”

Lower respiratory diseases round out the top three causes of death, accounting for slightly more than 8.5% of deaths in the region.

“The most common ones that I see are the emphysema patients,” said Dr. Venketraman Sahasranaman, a pulmonologist at Mercy. “And, in general, what I have noticed is the patients that I see there, the severity of the emphysema definitely seems to be on the higher end of the spectrum.”

Overall, at least one of the top 15 causes of death was responsible for the deaths of more than 42,000 people in southwest Iowa between 1999 and 2020.

The Nonpareil also asked each of the doctors why the mortality rate here is so much higher than other parts of the country, and their replies were remarkably similar: lack of access to healthcare due to socioeconomic factors.

“When you have lower income, you will have less visits to the doctor and sometimes less access to medications,” Haddad said.

Sahasranaman said a lot of patients tend to underplay symptoms.

“I think this could be for both financial reasons, like they just don’t have the luxury of taking time off of work or having transportation available right away to make the trip over,” Sahasranaman said.

An interesting outlier — pneumonitis — is the only top 15 cause of death in southwest Iowa that is not on the nationwide list. Pneumonitis is the noninfectious inflammation of lung tissue, when something, such as mold, has irritated the lungs, causing an allergic reaction.

Pneumonitis can also be caused by inhaling small particles from bird feathers or excrement, and bits of mold that grow on grain or hay, all things one would find more prevalent in rural communities like the majority of the region.

In fact, pneumonitis is a top 15 cause of death in many Midwestern states that have a lot of agriculture, including Iowa neighbors Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

“Being in the countryside or being in a rural area, perhaps your incidents of chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis would perhaps be higher as compared to somebody who does not have all of those exposures,” Sahasranaman said.

In addition to the medical specialists, The Nonpareil also spoke with local residents who have lost a loved one to heart disease, cancer or respiratory diseases, to understand the toll that these diseases can take not just on the patient, but their caregivers as well.

In the coming days, The Nonpareil will be examining the 15 leading causes of death in our region, taking a deeper dive into the top three — heart disease, cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases, such as COPD and emphysema — to more fully understand what’s killing us and how best to prevent it.