State lists 30 new COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County; Iowa surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

There were 1,458 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 30 over a 24-hour period, according to the state COVID-19 website. Statewide, the death toll from the disease in Iowa has surpassed 1,000.

Additionally, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that the state is correcting a major flaw in its coronavirus data that backdated thousands of positive and negative test results.

The state COVID-19 website, managed by the Iowa Department of Public health, reported 16,529 tests in Pottawattamie County, with the positive rate remaining at 8.8%.

The 14-day average positive rate for the county, used by the state in tracking school districts, was 7.7% as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, down from 9.1% Tuesday. Mills County was at 6.8%, up from 5.7%. The state has said the threshold for schools to request a shift to all virtual learning is 15%.

The site listed 1,119 recoveries and 30 deaths at coronavirus.iowa.gov, which updates frequently throughout the day. Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the 30th death was a Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old. The man was not a resident at a long-term care facility.