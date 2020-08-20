State lists 30 new COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County; Iowa surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

There were 1,458 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 30 over a 24-hour period, according to the state COVID-19 website. Statewide, the death toll from the disease in Iowa has surpassed 1,000.
Additionally, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that the state is correcting a major flaw in its coronavirus data that backdated thousands of positive and negative test results.
The state COVID-19 website, managed by the Iowa Department of Public health, reported 16,529 tests in Pottawattamie County, with the positive rate remaining at 8.8%.
The 14-day average positive rate for the county, used by the state in tracking school districts, was 7.7% as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, down from 9.1% Tuesday. Mills County was at 6.8%, up from 5.7%. The state has said the threshold for schools to request a shift to all virtual learning is 15%.
The site listed 1,119 recoveries and 30 deaths at coronavirus.iowa.gov, which updates frequently throughout the day. Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the 30th death was a Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old. The man was not a resident at a long-term care facility.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were 15 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with six in intensive care, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The site listed 170 available inpatient beds, 17 available ICU beds and 49 available ventilators. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
The state site reported 1,006 COVID-19 deaths, including five on Monday and two on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon there were 53,288 positive cases out of 571,408 tests, for a 9.3% positive rate. The state listed 41,837 recoveries.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
Iowa says it will fix error that backdated COVID-19 results
Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said that the state’s data system had been erroneuosly recording the results of people who were tested on multiple occasions.
He told the Associated Press that an individual’s most recent result, whether positive or negative, was “unintentionally attributed to the date of their first test.” That means thousands of recent results were being recorded in the system as having occurred in March, April, May and June.
Garrett said the state would update the coronavirus dashboard Wednesday to fix the errors.
He said the data revisions will reduce the current 14-day positivity rate in 80 percent of Iowa’s 99 counties, while the others will see an increase of less than 1 percent on average.
Those rates are important because every school district is using them to determine whether they must reopen or can seek a waiver to begin the year online.
— Ryan J. Foley with the Associated Press contributed to this report.
