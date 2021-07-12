State shifting to at-home COVID-19 tests

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Monday that Test Iowa, the state’s free COVID-19 testing program, will transition from offering COVID-19 testing at drive through locations throughout the state to providing Iowans access to free, self-administered test kits.

The department said Test Iowa has processed more than 540,000 PCR COVID-19 tests since April of 2020.

The at-home testing program is a partnership between the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab, IDPH said, and Iowans will be able to receive a free test kit, collect a saliva sample at home, return the sample by UPS and receive results through email.

Starting Friday, Iowans may choose to pick up a test kit from a site in their community or have a kit sent to their home at no cost. Each test kit includes step-by-step instructions including how to activate the test kit, collect the test sample, return sample to the State Hygienic Lab and when to expect results. The current Test Iowa website will be updated to facilitate the process for requesting test kits and will feature a test kit site locator tool. There are approximately 125 pick-up sites registered throughout the state.