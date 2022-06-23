Story Street Mobile Pantry to return to All Care Health Center on June 27

The maiden voyage of a cruise ship starring a boatload of musical theater stars — like Tony Award-winners Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Lena Hall — will set sail next spring. The Broadway Cruise — heading from New York City to Bermuda, from March 31-April 5, 2023 — will also feature Tony-nominees Joshua Henry, Taylor Louderman and Jeremy Jordan, as well as Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess. Producers promise “intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent” as well as “tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today.”