Story Street Mobile Pantry to return to All Care Health Center on June 27

Story Street Food Pantry’s mobile pantry will return to All Care Health Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 27.
The health center is located at 902 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.
All Care partners with Story Street Food Pantry to continue its emphasis on whole-person health, including food access, according to an item in the health center’s June newsletter.
The pantry is open to all Iowans who participate in the SNAP or Free & Reduced Lunch program or meet the income guidelines for The Emergency Food Assistance Program. When individuals arrive at the pantry, they will be asked to fill out the TEFAP eligibility form, then fill out a food order form for All Care volunteers to fulfill right away.
Plans are for the mobile pantry to visit All Care on the fourth Monday of each month throughout the summer.