Students brighten healthcare workers’ days during stressful time

“The kids came home (from school) with 280 cards that night,” she said.

More cards came in from Denison and Atlantic in the days that followed, Nihsen said.

“I’ve had probably another 120 that have come in since Nov. 13, so we’ve had almost 400 cards come in,” she said.

The students thanked hospital workers for working hard to take care of patients, staying overnight to take care of patients, helping to fight the pandemic, etc., Nihsen said. Some made jokes, and some told nurses not to be sad, because they were supporting them.

“I know at these times it’s alot,” one student wrote. “You are just so wonderful. You inspire me. I don’t know you but I have wanted to be a nurse for a while. It’s my dream to help people. And you are one of the nurses that makes me urge to help.”

Another student addressed doctors: “Dear Doctors: Thank you for keeping people alive everyday. Thank you for every thing you do. You make people smile even if the have bad news. You picked a great job because you can save lives. I hope when I grow up I can be a doctor to.”