SWI Mental Health and Disabilities Region awards grants to CHI Health

The Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region has awarded several grants to CHI Health for various behavioral health needs.

For accessibility and facility improvement, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs was awarded $100,000 to update inpatient flooring for its adult and adolescent/child behavioral health units, according to a press release from the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region.

“Our goal is to support patients in their healing process of the mind, body and spirit by providing specialized psychiatric and chemical dependency services,” said Kathy Capobianco, director of behavioral services at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. “We are incredibly grateful for the region’s investment to support these essential services for members of our communities by enhancing the units’ physical environment for a better patient experience.”

For immediate access to care, the Region awarded $71,428 to CHI Health Psychiatric Associates for the creation of a Psychiatric Immediate Care Center to provide therapy and medication management services for individuals that are in a crisis or near-crisis situation, the press release stated. Access to care when the care is needed is one of the greatest needs the community is facing, and this clinic within a clinic helps address that need by providing almost immediate access to a mental health professional for individuals who are struggling.

“CHI Health Psychiatric Associates is extremely grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region,” said Scott Halverson, clinic administrator for CHI Health Mercy and Missouri Valley Psychiatric Associates. “The Region supports our communities in Southwest Iowa through very meaningful investments to organizations providing the critical and important treatment and support for individuals struggling with mental health or disabilities.”

More recently, the region awarded Mercy $30,000 for behavioral health repairs and infrastructure and $46,000 for emergency department upgrades to behavioral health rooms.

The Region recently awarded over $2 million in grants and initiatives to 27 area nonprofits that addressed six different focus areas: accessibility and facility improvement; immediate access to care for mental health needs; improve access to children’s mental health services; evidence-based practice implementation and expansion; services for individuals with mental health needs experiencing homelessness; and workforce shortage strategies.

The impact will be felt throughout the region as the funding reaches the communities of Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby in the state of Iowa.

“The region is pleased to award these grants throughout our communities in southwest Iowa,” said Suzanne Watson, CEO of the SWI MHDS Region.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.