SWI Mental Health & Disability Services awards grants to Jennie

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital has been awarded three grants from the Southwest Iowa Mental Health & Disability Services Region to make improvements in its behavioral health services area.

Hospital officials discussed plans during a press conference Thursday morning.

Jennie, which has a 20-bed inpatient behavioral health unit, received a $100,000 Impact Grant to purchase new furniture for the day room in the unit, where inpatients spend most of their day, according to information from Methodist Health System. The furniture is intended to brighten up the room and provide a warm and welcoming environment for meals and group sessions.

An area on the second floor will receive new flooring and furniture, said Kymi Black, director of behavioral health services. In addition, murals will be painted on the walls to brighten the atmosphere.

“We just want to make this more inviting for the patients,” she said. “This hasn’t been updated in a while.”

The hospital received a $50,000 grant to upgrade two patient rooms in the Emergency Department designed for behavioral health patients. Improvements include SmartRockers where patients can comfortably sit and relax during assessments and a security door and surveillance cameras to provide a safer environment for patients dealing with suicide ideation.

Jennie also received $30,000 toward the renovation and expansion of its Behavioral Health Outdoor Therapy Garden. This will provide a healing environment with space for patients to relax and begin their healing journey. The patio will be expanded and a path installed.

The grants were part of more than $2 million in grants and initiatives awarded to 27 area nonprofits that addressed the following focus areas: accessibility and facility improvement; immediate access to care for mental health needs; improve access to children’s mental health services; evidence-based practice implementation and expansion; services for individuals with mental health needs experiencing homelessness; and workforce shortage strategies, according to a press release from the Southwest Iowa Mental Health & Disability Services Region. The funding will reach communities in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties.

“The region is pleased to award these grants throughout our communities in southwest Iowa,” Suzanne Watson, CEO of the Southwest Iowa Mental Health & Disability Services Region, said in the press release. “The Region Governing Board has taken great care to keep county property taxes for mental health care low since the inception of the region Mental Health & Disability Services system in 2014. The State of Iowa will take over the funding of this service system in July; however, the region will continue to manage it. The board wanted to assure that property tax funds already collected be spent within the region, so this grant provided the mechanism to do that. Our providers are vital and great partners with the region in continually improving services and access for all citizens.”

