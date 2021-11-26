Torres joins All Care Health Center as primary care physician, medical director

“As a young child, all I wanted to do was medicine,” she said. “I actually tried to join the (Air Force) myself but was discharged for medical reasons.”

Torres was honored as Freshman of the Year during her studies at Texas A&M. She graduated cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in science and pursued her medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. After completing this challenging course of studies, she moved to Woodland Hills, California to complete her residency in family medicine at Kaiser Permanente. She had intended to go into obstetrics but found she enjoyed talking about the whole family’s health.

She said she appreciates getting to help patients with various challenges, such as diabetes, back pain or smoking cessation. She also enjoys celebrating health during wellness exams and well-baby checks. Every day is different as a family medicine provider. She is a certified breastfeeding specialist and has an interest in weight loss through nutrition and exercise.