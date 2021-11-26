Torres joins All Care Health Center as primary care physician, medical director

All Care Health Center has appointed a new medical director and primary care physician.
Dr. Cristella Torres joined All Care on Nov. 8, according to a press release from the organization.
Torres said she wanted to move to the Omaha area to be close to her family. Her father, a retired Air Force physician, is now a civilian contractor for the Air Force, and her siblings also live in the area.
“What attracted me to All Care was the people,” she said. “The people here are fantastic. They really care for their patients — and working with the population is rewarding.”
Torres previously served as a primary care physician at Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Missouri. Her position at Sainte Genevieve included a pediatric-call focus on newborn care and emergency consultation. She strives to provide excellent patient care to help each of her patients and their families to take control of their health.
She has wanted to be a doctor for as long as she can remember. As a young girl, she lived all over the United States and overseas, following her father’s career. She can even remember her dad taking her to his office to stitch her and her siblings up a time or two.
He had a big influence on her career choice, Torres said.
“As a young child, all I wanted to do was medicine,” she said. “I actually tried to join the (Air Force) myself but was discharged for medical reasons.”
Torres was honored as Freshman of the Year during her studies at Texas A&M. She graduated cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in science and pursued her medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. After completing this challenging course of studies, she moved to Woodland Hills, California to complete her residency in family medicine at Kaiser Permanente. She had intended to go into obstetrics but found she enjoyed talking about the whole family’s health.
She said she appreciates getting to help patients with various challenges, such as diabetes, back pain or smoking cessation. She also enjoys celebrating health during wellness exams and well-baby checks. Every day is different as a family medicine provider. She is a certified breastfeeding specialist and has an interest in weight loss through nutrition and exercise.
She and her husband, Doug, a data analyst, have two daughters — Isabella, age 4; and Gabriella, 1 ½. She has found raising a family to be just as challenging as studying for medical school late at night, but she has achieved a balance between motherhood, marriage, practicing medicine and self-care with a supportive husband and exercise five days a week. With her family, she enjoys walks, reading, painting, puzzles and cooking. Her position at All Care has brought her closer to family, bringing even more balance to her life.