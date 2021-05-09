'Tremendous impact': Townsend a steady leader during COVID-19 pandemic

“We made a plan for an alternate care area for emergency department patients in the event of a surge,” her nominator said. “She partnered with Environmental Services and Central Supply to identify what items would be necessary to care for patients. They set the area up with the equipment and supplies needed to make a non-patient care area functional for emergency patients.

“When we were faced with the need to modify staffing at the start of the pandemic, she was incredibly flexible with her hours and worked many evening/night shifts to serve our patients,” her nominator said.

Team members filled in when someone was needed on another shift, Townsend said.

“I worked quite a bit of different hours while the pandemic was going on,” she said. “Typically, I’m on day shift. I shifted my hours so I was working 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.”

In 2015, she became a nurse supervisor on the night shift. Three years ago, she became a day supervisor and department educator. She is currently working on a master’s degree in nursing through Nebraska Wesleyan University (which has a campus in Omaha) with an emphasis on education. Of course, she didn’t know a pandemic was going to hit while she was working on her master’s.