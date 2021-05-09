'Tremendous impact': Townsend a steady leader during COVID-19 pandemic

Sarah Townsend, a nurse supervisor in the CHI Health Mercy Hospital Emergency Department, is one of those employees who can adapt to unexpected changes and help those around them adjust, as well. That has shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Townsend was selected by a panel of judges as part of the Nonpareil’s annual Salute to Nurses, honoring extraordinary nurses in the area who are extraordinary in delivering compassionate care. Nurses are nominated by their peers, families, friends or patients.
“Sarah has made a tremendous impact on our emergency department and the patients we serve, especially during this past year,” the person who nominated her wrote. “As we made adaptations to workflows in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, she was instrumental making those changes happen.”
COVID patients were divided among the staff, not piled on one or two nurses, she said.
“We really adjusted by falling back on our teamwork,” Townsend said. “Our department is known for having good teamwork.”
Townsend helped convert an extra area into an emergency department space and designated another hallway as a COVID-19 section. That hallway included negative pressure rooms, she said, which vent to the outdoors, keeping airborne germs from flowing out the door and into the rest of the department.
“We made a plan for an alternate care area for emergency department patients in the event of a surge,” her nominator said. “She partnered with Environmental Services and Central Supply to identify what items would be necessary to care for patients. They set the area up with the equipment and supplies needed to make a non-patient care area functional for emergency patients.
“When we were faced with the need to modify staffing at the start of the pandemic, she was incredibly flexible with her hours and worked many evening/night shifts to serve our patients,” her nominator said.
Team members filled in when someone was needed on another shift, Townsend said.
“I worked quite a bit of different hours while the pandemic was going on,” she said. “Typically, I’m on day shift. I shifted my hours so I was working 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.”
In 2015, she became a nurse supervisor on the night shift. Three years ago, she became a day supervisor and department educator. She is currently working on a master’s degree in nursing through Nebraska Wesleyan University (which has a campus in Omaha) with an emphasis on education. Of course, she didn’t know a pandemic was going to hit while she was working on her master’s.
Townsend and her husband, Dustin, who teaches at Kirn Middle School, have four children: twins Emily and Mallory, 11; daughter Cami, 9; and son Henry, 6.
Though she was working later than normal, Townsend’s four children meant she couldn’t sleep late in the morning.
“But I know it really helped out my co-workers, so I don’t mind doing that,” she said.
Townsend also took on the task of collecting specimens for COVID-19 tests and was on call for that duty.
“I spent a lot of time COVID-swabbing patients,” she said.
Townsend’s steady leadership helped keep the department on course during an unpredictable time, her nominator said.
“Her strong communication skills and sense of calm were greatly appreciated as we navigated the constant changes with evolving information about how to manage patients and protect ourselves with appropriate PPE. We are very blessed to have Sarah working at CHI Health Mercy ED and serving patients in our community.”
Townsend started college determined not to become a nurse like her mother (who is still a nurse at Mercy). She attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years, thinking she wanted to become a teacher like her dad.
“I had a job as a CNA in college and found I really did like caring for people,” she said.
Townsend attended nursing school at Allen College, a subsidiary of UnityPoint Health — Waterloo.
“When I decided I wanted to change my career path, I decided I wanted to keep going in that area,” she said.
Townsend started her nursing career as a staff nurse on the night shift in the emergency department at Mercy. However, she left for about three years when her husband’s job search took him to the Des Moines area.
During that period, she worked in the ER at Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines.
When the opportunity arose, they moved back to Council Bluffs to be close to family — and she went back to the Mercy Emergency Department.
“I love the ER,” she said. “I like being busy, I like seeing lots of different people — kids, babies to older adults.”