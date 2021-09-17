TS Promise speaker survives -- and thrives -- after horrific accident

A woman left paralyzed from the chest down at age 16 by a theater accident shared her inspiring story of hope and recovery Thursday at Lewis Central High School.
It was part of the 21st annual TS Promise series, which also included stops at nine other southwest Iowa schools this week, including Riverside, Treynor and Tri-Center Community Schools; St. Albert Catholic School; and Underwood and Abraham Lincoln High Schools.
National speaker Tasha Schuh’s goal is to teach youth to be resilient through her presentations and curriculum, “The Power of PATH: Building Resilience for Mental Health and Suicide Awareness.”
“I love my life — and that’s something I never thought I would say when I had my accident — but I’ll also say that life is not always fair, and life can be difficult,” she said as she began her presentation.
Growing up in Wisconsin, Schuh was an active teen, participating in sports, music and theater. She loved theater and was rehearsing for a production of “The Wizard of Oz” when the horrible accident happened.
She was onstage, took a step backwards and fell through a hole 16 feet to the theater’s concrete basement floor.
“It would be the last step I would ever take,” she said.
The impact broke her neck and crushed her spinal cord, Schuh said. She was airlifted to a hospital, where a doctor told her, “You will never walk again.”
“I wanted to quit,” she said. “I wanted to die.”
Schuh underwent a 15-hour neck surgery, and her blood pressure and temperature escalated. The physicians thought she had no chance of survival. She was in a coma for eight days. When she woke up, she decided she must have survived for a purpose.
“You are here for a purpose,” she told students.
Schuh encouraged students to be the best version of themselves.
“Do your best every day,” she said. “Your life matters.
“I have done so much from this wheelchair — more than I ever thought I would,” she said. “It took many years, but I have learned resilience.”
The four keys to resilience are Purpose, Attitude, Team and Hope, Schuh said.
Schuh found she had no feeling or movement from her chest down. She can move her arms but not her fingers.
“I fell into a deep depression,” she said. “I felt I was a burden to my family and there was nothing I could give to the world. My negative thoughts were about to win.”
Instead, Schuh made a 180-degree turn.
“I decided I was going to start focusing on the positive,” she said.
Schuh could still bend her wrists and move her hands up and down. Her doctor gave her a special splint for her wrists that changed her life.
“It allows me to pick things up, feed myself, write with a pen … even do my own makeup,” she said. “It really taught me to be grateful for what I have. It’s so important to have a positive attitude, if we’re going to be resilient.”
Now, Schuh travels around the country, meets a lot of people and encourages youth.
“I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” she said.
After one of her presentations, a woman came up to Schuh and asked if she knew what moving her wrist up and down meant in sign language. She said moving her right hand up and down meant “yes,” putting her hand on her chest meant “I” (or me), and moving both hands up and down meant “can” — altogether, “yes I can.”
It’s also important to have a team, Schuh said.
“When I had my accident, I felt so alone,” she said. “We all need a team. We can’t get through life alone. It’s OK to ask for help.”
Suicide can be prevented, Schuh said.
“When you don’t give up, you cannot fail,” she said. “We have to get back up and keep going — but we also have to remind others that we need help. You are not alone. So many people care about you,” including school counselors, teachers and others.
“Who is your team — and who’s team are you on?,” she asked.
One of the turning points in Schuh’s struggle was when she went to a wheelchair camp and met other people who had many of the same challenges she did but were having fun together.
“For the first time, I had hope for my future,” she said. “Hope is, knowing it’s worthwhile to go on.”
Since then, Schuh has earned two bachelor’s degrees, learned how to drive (with her feet), written two books and released two original songs.
And she sings — something else doctors said she would never be able to do again.
She closed the program by singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” — which is, of course, from “The Wizard of Oz.” She got a standing ovation, and a line of students waited to talk to her afterwards.
For more information on Tasha Schuh, her books or her curriculum, visit tashaschuh.com.