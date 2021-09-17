TS Promise speaker survives -- and thrives -- after horrific accident

Schuh could still bend her wrists and move her hands up and down. Her doctor gave her a special splint for her wrists that changed her life.

“It allows me to pick things up, feed myself, write with a pen … even do my own makeup,” she said. “It really taught me to be grateful for what I have. It’s so important to have a positive attitude, if we’re going to be resilient.”

Now, Schuh travels around the country, meets a lot of people and encourages youth.

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” she said.

After one of her presentations, a woman came up to Schuh and asked if she knew what moving her wrist up and down meant in sign language. She said moving her right hand up and down meant “yes,” putting her hand on her chest meant “I” (or me), and moving both hands up and down meant “can” — altogether, “yes I can.”

It’s also important to have a team, Schuh said.

“When I had my accident, I felt so alone,” she said. “We all need a team. We can’t get through life alone. It’s OK to ask for help.”

Suicide can be prevented, Schuh said.