Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

Guided Wildflower Walk

The signs of spring are here, and you can enjoy them with an afternoon walk at the Loess Hills on April 17 at 2 p.m.

Glenn Pollock, board member and restoration leader of the Loess Hills Preservation Society, as well as other titles, will guide the hike to see the first blooms of spring.

“This relaxed hike will take a slow pace as we scan the landscape of scenic Moonseed Trail for early blooming native flowers, grasses and sedges,” a press release said. “These flowers do not last long, so make sure you don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to learn to identify them and learn about their life history.”

Participants need to dress for the weather and it is recommended to bring binoculars and a water bottle.

Pre-registration is required for this event, and the hike is intended for all ages.

Cost is $5 per person and pets are not allowed.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn inside buildings and participants will need to sign a waiver when arriving at either event. Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.

For more information call 712-545-3283 and visit pottconservation.com to register.