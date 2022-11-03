 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $1.35 million in Iowa

Walkers step off on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

 TIM JOHNSON, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

DES MOINES — Over 5,000 Iowans across the state raised money over the past 10 months through bake sales, Facebook fundraisers and more for Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Together with local sponsors, walkers helped raise $1.35 million so far to help fund the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising continues through the end of the year, so there is still time to fundraise and donate at alz.org/walk.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held in 19 communities across the state from August through mid-October: Ames, Burlington, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Council Bluffs, Decorah, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Harlan, Iowa City, Mason City, Muscatine, Ottumwa, Panora, Sioux City, Spencer and the Quad Cities.

In addition to fundraising through the end of the year, the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is recruiting new volunteers to join their local 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s committees. Visit alz.org/iowa/volunteer to learn more about becoming a volunteer.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.

