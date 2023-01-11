 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walmart to hold wellness day events with free screenings, COVID shots

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings and in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it easier for customers to access the specialized services they need.

Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

• Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more

• No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season.

"We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”

