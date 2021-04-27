 Skip to main content
Watch now: Goat yoga has cute goats and down dogs under the sun
Watch now: Goat yoga has cute goats and down dogs under the sun

Baby goats roam the pen as visitors stretch out during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga at Honey Creek Creamery in Honey Creek on Saturday, April 24, 2021. This is the third year of the creamery hosting goat yoga, which has become a fun trend for yoga practitioners of all skill levels. Sessions are $25 and run through May 29, with tickets available at eventbrite.com.
A baby goat nibbles on a woman's hair during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga.
Baby goats roam the pen as visitors stretch out during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga at Honey Creek Creamery in Honey Creek on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Sessions are $25 and run through May 29, with tickets available at eventbrite.com. Honey Creek Creamery owner Sharon Oamek can be reached at 402-690-9252 to answer questions about the classes.
A baby goat stands on a guest's back during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga.
Baby goats roam the pen as visitors stretch out during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga at Honey Creek Creamery in Honey Creek on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Sessions are $25 and run through May 29, with tickets available at eventbrite.com. Honey Creek Creamery owner Sharon Oamek can be reached at 402-690-9252 to answer questions about the classes.

A baby goat stands on a woman’s back during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga at Honey Creek Creamery in Honey Creek on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Sessions are $25 and run through May 29, with tickets available at eventbrite.com. Honey Creek Creamery owner Sharon Oamek can be reached at 402-690-9252 to answer questions about the classes.
Baby goats roam the pen as visitors stretch out during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga at Honey Creek Creamery in Honey Creek on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Sessions are $25 and run through May 29, with tickets available at eventbrite.com. Honey Creek Creamery owner Sharon Oamek can be reached at 402-690-9252 to answer questions about the classes.
Baby goats roam the pen as visitors stretch out during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga at Honey Creek Creamery in Honey Creek on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Sessions are $25 and run through May 29, with tickets available at eventbrite.com. Honey Creek Creamery owner Sharon Oamek can be reached at 402-690-9252 to answer questions about the classes.
Chelle Boomgaarden hugs a baby goat during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga.
A woman snaps a photo of a baby goat during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga at Honey Creek Creamery in Honey Creek on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Sessions are $25 and run through May 29, with tickets available at eventbrite.com. Honey Creek Creamery owner Sharon Oamek can be reached at 402-690-9252 to answer questions about the classes.
A baby goat rests on the back of Chelle Boomgaarden during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga.
Baby goats roam the pen as visitors stretch out during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga at Honey Creek Creamery in Honey Creek on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Sessions are $25 and run through May 29, with tickets available at eventbrite.com. Honey Creek Creamery owner Sharon Oamek can be reached at 402-690-9252 to answer questions about the classes.
A baby goat demands attention from yoga instructor Carolyn Benecke during a session of Namaste Goat Yoga.
