Wheels of Courage to roll in Saturday

Reeder explained their longtime and enthusiastic support for the event, saying, “Almost everyone we know has had their lives affected by cancer in some way, whether they be relatives, friends or co-workers. I remember that, in my case, I’d previously been involved with lots of cancer patients as a dietitian, but it really gives you a new perspective when you’re the one going through treatment. The experience is stressful enough to begin with, but with any added financial pressures – well, it’s hard to imagine just how difficult that would be.”

As a dietitian, Reeder especially appreciates how the program’s financial support can help patients meet essential nutritional needs.

“Often, people who are being treated for cancer require additional protein,” she said. “Some may need three or four supplemental drinks a day – which can get really expensive. And the fund also provides food vouchers for those needing assistance buying groceries. So we’re glad to support Wheels of Courage. Plus, it’s a fun event: very informal, in a great setting and usually with beautiful weather.”

Registration is $20 per vehicle and is due by 11 a.m. on the day of the event to qualify for the competition. Judging begins at noon, with awards at 3 p.m. Each category will include trophies for first, second and third place.

Entrants can sign up at jehfoundation.org. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, call 712-396-7733.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.