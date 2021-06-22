Wheels of Courage to roll in Saturday

More than 100 vehicles are expected to roll in Saturday for the Wheels of Courage Car Show at Quaker Steak & Lube, 3320 Mid-America Drive.
The show, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is a fundraiser for the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. The fund helps cancer patients with critical treatment-related expenses, as well as everyday living expenses such as transportation, medication and utilities.
Vehicles will be judged in 14 categories, including two each for those made by the traditional Big Three U.S. automakers, according to a press release from the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation. Entrants can also vie for special awards, such as Best Sports Car, Best Muscle and Best Truck.
This will mark the sixth time for the event, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release stated. In recent years, the show has attracted 150 to 200 entries and hundreds of fans, according to Jeremy Noel, Wheels of Courage co-chair. The event will also feature silent and live auctions, a 50-50 raffle and sales of T-shirts and other paraphernalia.
Carol Reeder, a registered dietitian at Jennie, and her husband, Greg, are 2021 Wheels of Courage trophy-presentation sponsors. She is also a cancer survivor and past recipient of the foundation’s Spirit of Courage Award.
Reeder explained their longtime and enthusiastic support for the event, saying, “Almost everyone we know has had their lives affected by cancer in some way, whether they be relatives, friends or co-workers. I remember that, in my case, I’d previously been involved with lots of cancer patients as a dietitian, but it really gives you a new perspective when you’re the one going through treatment. The experience is stressful enough to begin with, but with any added financial pressures – well, it’s hard to imagine just how difficult that would be.”
As a dietitian, Reeder especially appreciates how the program’s financial support can help patients meet essential nutritional needs.
“Often, people who are being treated for cancer require additional protein,” she said. “Some may need three or four supplemental drinks a day – which can get really expensive. And the fund also provides food vouchers for those needing assistance buying groceries. So we’re glad to support Wheels of Courage. Plus, it’s a fun event: very informal, in a great setting and usually with beautiful weather.”
Registration is $20 per vehicle and is due by 11 a.m. on the day of the event to qualify for the competition. Judging begins at noon, with awards at 3 p.m. Each category will include trophies for first, second and third place.
Entrants can sign up at jehfoundation.org. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, call 712-396-7733.