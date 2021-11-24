Wings of Hope completes expansion, now has more rooms and features

The kitchenette will be used for nutrition classes. Carol Reeder, a registered dietitian formerly at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, has already held one class that was shared via videoconference, Ettinger said.

A certified Healing Touch practitioner provides services in the therapy room. The method is described on Wings of Hope’s website as “relaxing, nurturing energy therapy — one that works with each person’s energy field to support their natural ability to heal.” That service has been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The healing garden is located in a long room along an outside wall with plenty of window glass to let the sun in. Plants of various sizes and varieties circle most of the room. To aid in relaxation, visitors can listen to music, meditate to guided imagery, read, etc.

Wings started an expansion campaign four years ago without specific plans for what they would do or where, Ettinger said. About a year later, dentist Raymond Eischeid, whose office was next door, left to join another practice. The space remained vacant until 2019, when the nonprofit organization arranged to lease and remodel the space. Work began in November 2019.

Wings of Hope also offers counseling by licensed mental health providers, survivorship coaching, a hope chest renewal room, practical care items, the Hope Library, a tai chi class and more. All services are provided free of charge. For more information, visit wingsofhope.org or call 712-325-8970.

