Wings of Hope silent auction underway; virtual program is Friday

Shopping is underway at the Wings of Hope Champions of Hope online silent auction and runs until the virtual Champions of Hope: A Culinary Celebration on Friday.

Proceeds from both fundraisers will benefit cancer patients, survivors and caregivers in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro and southwest Iowa.

The auction offers many goods, services and opportunities:

Please your palate with a basket of wine, dinner out or a meal catered by Chef Dan Benigno’s Chef Around the Block

Book a stay at a Blackstone home in Omaha, cabin in Branson, Missouri or Holiday Inn at Ameristar

Watch a live performance like “Grease” at Bellevue Little Theatre, a show at The Rose Theater or a PRCA rodeo at the Mid-America Center

Watch a Creighton University basketball game, Cyclone home football game or Storm Chasers baseball game

If you want to get in on the action, tee off at one of Council Bluffs’ welcoming courses, get a free three-month membership at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA or play a game of cornhole using a Cyclone cornhole board handcrafted by John Harvey.

To experience an adventure, take a 30-minute flight over the metro by Carver Aero, visit the Durham Museum, Omaha Children’s Museum, Fontenelle Forest, Henry Doorly Zoo or Nebraska Renaissance Festival — or take a camping and rafting trip down the West Nishnabotna River.

If you really just want to shop, check out the fashionable handbags, seasonal decorations, collectible dolls and the gnomes handmade by Patti Higginbotham.

On the practical side, you can replace that rusty old grill or the Apple AirPods you lost or just get a little help on those necessary things like haircuts and oil changes.

To find this shopper’s paradise, go to http://bidpal.net/wingsofhope2022, register by going through the sign-in process and attach a credit card to your registration.

Purchase your tickets to the Champions of Hope Virtual Fundraiser by visiting www.wingsofhope.org/events or calling 712-325-8970. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and will include a cooking demonstration by the Chef Around the Block (check the Wings of Hope website or Facebook page for ingredients and utensils needed), live auction and program. A quilt handmade by Karen Krause and a $500 Vacation Rentals by Owner gift card will be raffled off.

