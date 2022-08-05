Wings of Hope to help sponsor free nine-week series for cancer survivors

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center and A Time to Heal Cancer Foundation will co-sponsor a free nine-week series this fall designed to help cancer survivors regain their physical, emotional and spiritual health after treatment.
“A Time to Heal Survivorship 101” will be held via Zoom from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for nine Thursdays beginning Sept. 8, according to a press release from Wings of Hope. Weekly guest speakers will provide information on nutrition, coping, relationships, relaxation, exercise, happiness and building resilience. The sessions also will include opportunities to practice coping techniques to manage anxiety and promote healing.
“For those on the cancer journey, ‘A Time to Heal Survivorship’ may be the next step toward finding balance and a re-imagined normal,” said Carolyn Ettinger, executive director of Wings of Hope. The sessions will be facilitated by Ann Jones, RN, MBA, OCN and vice president of the Wings of Hope Board of Directors.
People are also reading…
Patients who have completed the majority of their treatment for a diagnosis of cancer are invited to enroll, as are patients with recurrent or metastatic disease. Any adult care partner who has been intimately involved in the care of his or her loved one during the cancer journey is also invited to participate.
For more information or to enroll, call Wings of Hope at 712-325-8970.