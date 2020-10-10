Witchy walk through the Halloween forest

Interested in Halloween and nature? Naturalist and student of folklore, Dustin Clayton, will host an evening hike through the Halloween Forest at the Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.
With this being the first year of the walk and because of popularity, the program will be offered on two different dates — Oct. 24 and 25 — both events will start at 4:30 p.m.
“The plan for the event is to begin with a hike to explore area plant, animal and mineral communities in the Loess Hills and their significance in folk magic and the folklore surrounding Halloween,” said Kate Simmons, community relations coordinator at Hitchcock Nature Center.
The price for the event is $8 and online pre-registration is required at pottconservation.com. This is designed for those 16 year old and older.
“We’ll examine how folklore and associated practices can be used as a gateway to deepening your relationship with the forest community,” conservation officials said a press release.
If there is extra time after the hike, there will be a demonstration at the lodge of some of the items discussed on the hike.
Those in attendance should meet at the Loess Hills Lodge and dress for the weather. Hitchcock Nature Center recommends bug spray and water.
“The event will be held outdoors and will involve a hike of over 1.5 miles on uneven and sometimes challenging terrain,” Simmons said.
With COVID-19 in mind, there have been some adjustments for the event:
- 6 foot distance between individuals and groups
- Masks are requested in building and when social distancing cannot be maintained
- Staff will wear masks and keep a 6 foot distance
- Amount of participants has been reduced
- Those who attend must sign a waiver
The walk is not pet friendly. For more information go to bit.ly/3luL9M3 or call 712-545-3283.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!