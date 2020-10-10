Witchy walk through the Halloween forest

Interested in Halloween and nature? Naturalist and student of folklore, Dustin Clayton, will host an evening hike through the Halloween Forest at the Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.

With this being the first year of the walk and because of popularity, the program will be offered on two different dates — Oct. 24 and 25 — both events will start at 4:30 p.m.

“The plan for the event is to begin with a hike to explore area plant, animal and mineral communities in the Loess Hills and their significance in folk magic and the folklore surrounding Halloween,” said Kate Simmons, community relations coordinator at Hitchcock Nature Center.

The price for the event is $8 and online pre-registration is required at pottconservation.com. This is designed for those 16 year old and older.

“We’ll examine how folklore and associated practices can be used as a gateway to deepening your relationship with the forest community,” conservation officials said a press release.

If there is extra time after the hike, there will be a demonstration at the lodge of some of the items discussed on the hike.